Dr. Jonathan Gavras Joins Healthmap Solutions as Chief Medical Officer

TAMPA, Fla., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthmap Solutions (Healthmap), a leading kidney population health management company, has announced the appointment of Jonathan Gavras, MD, FCCP as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Gavras is an experienced healthcare executive focused on improving healthcare performance and outcomes while driving innovation. Prior to joining Healthmap’s executive leadership team, he served on the company’s Board of Directors for over five years. He has also been an Operating Partner with WindRose Health Investors since 2023. After a successful clinical career in pulmonary and critical care medicine, Dr. Gavras became a full-time healthcare executive. He served as Chief Medical Officer at Florida Blue and Prime Therapeutics and held leadership roles at GuideWell Health, UnitedHealth Group, and Prudential Healthcare.

In his role as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gavras will lead Healthmap’s clinical strategy and support continued innovation in kidney population health management, with a focus on improving outcomes for patients and strengthening partnerships with health plans and providers.

“Dr. Gavras is a longstanding member of our Board of Directors, and we are thrilled to have him lend his clinical expertise and leadership to us as Chief Medical Officer,” said Eric Reimer, Healthmap Chief Executive Officer. “I have worked with Dr. Gavras in various capacities over the past 30 years, and he is widely known to be among the best clinical minds when it comes to reducing medical costs while improving outcomes. I’m confident that his experience will further enhance Healthmap’s ability to deliver a high-quality clinical program to our clients, providers, and members.”

Dr. Gavras stated, “Healthmap has built a strong foundation in managing complex patient populations and delivering improved outcomes. I’m honored to take on this new role in supporting the organization’s continued advancements in clinical excellence.”

This appointment reflects Healthmap’s continued investment in clinical innovation and its commitment to supporting health plans, providers, and patients through data-driven, personalized care management.

ABOUT HEALTHMAP SOLUTIONS

Healthmap Solutions (Healthmap) is an industry-leading, NCQA-accredited kidney population health management company with a mission to improve care and outcomes for people living with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Healthmap’s program uses advanced technology, predictive analytics, and clinical expertise to improve kidney health management while addressing all comorbidities for the eligible population, resulting in a personalized, whole-person approach to care management.

Media Contact:

Chris Cooney

President

The WilMark Group

(407) 921-6932

chris@wilmarkgroup.com