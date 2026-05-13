Nuataaq Carabiner Bottle Awarded “Water Bottle Product of the Year” By Outdoor Innovation Program

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Innovation , the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders of the Outdoor and Sports Recreation Industry, today announced that the Carabiner Bottle from Nuataaq , an upstate New York outdoor hydration startup, has been selected as “Water Bottle Product of the Year” in the 3rd Annual Outdoor Innovation Awards Program.

Nuataaq’s Carabiner Bottle integrates a forged aluminum carabiner into the lid of the bottle. The carabiner is captured by a silicone hinge that keeps the carabiner where it is set, allowing users to securely clip the bottle with one hand to a backpack strap, climbing harness, MOLLE, or smaller bag with ease. The lid uses two inches of premium insulation to prevent heat loss, resulting in temperature retention that keeps water cold (below 60°F) for 40 hours or hot (above 140°F) for 20 hours.

The 34 oz vacuum insulated bottle is manufactured with recycled stainless steel, and the finished product comprises 70 percent recycled content by weight. The bottle is third-party certified BPA-free, PFAS-free and lead-free. Additional features include a drop forged 7075 aircraft grade anodized aluminum carabiner handle, responsive dual-spring snap-back gate, a patented Waveform Grip that stops the bottle from slipping, durable powder-coated finish, and a failsafe 100% leakproof insulated screw top cap.

In addition, the company is committed to protecting the environment through their 5% for Lands and Lives initiative. Five percent of profits from each bottle sold go to communities along the Noatak River, flowing through Alaska’s Gates of the Arctic National Park and the Noatak National Preserve. Extending this philosophy, Nuataaq offers a lifetime guarantee, committing to repair or replacement over the life of the product. The company will be releasing more sizes of the insulated bottle this year, in addition to an ultralight titanium bottle.

“The Nuataaq Carabiner Bottle solves the problem of portability and security that has been ignored by the industry. Losing a water bottle can be deadly for hikers, backpackers, campers and climbers. Makeshift solutions like third party carabiners to secure them to packs and harnesses are clumsy and create failure points leading to dangerous situations,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “By integrating attachment into the bottle itself and removing commonly used chemicals, Nuataaq’s life-time guaranteed product proves that outdoor gear can be engineered for both demanding use and reduced environmental harm. Congratulations on winning ‘Water Bottle Product of the Year!’”

The mission of the annual Outdoor Innovation Awards program is to recognize and showcase the companies and products that exemplify a commitment to quality and the advancement of outdoor and sports experiences. The ever-evolving outdoor industry is witnessing a surge in innovative outdoor technology and equipment, as well as consumer emphasis on safety, sustainability, and changing preferences. Along with next-generation hiking equipment, camping gear, bikes, bespoke outdoor experiences, and services, activities like off-roading and overlanding are trending with travel enthusiasts. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from all over the world.

“Our team spent two years engineering the Carabiner Bottle to solve the problem of countless bottles slipping out and getting lost by people who need accessible hydration the most. We didn’t just slap a cheap carabiner onto a bottle, we designed a carabiner from the ground up to function as a full sized handle and be as easy as possible to quickly clip to gear,” said Roscoe Swartz, co-founder of Nuataaq. “We’re thrilled to accept this award from Outdoor Innovation. Outdoor equipment should solve practical problems for users without introducing hidden risks through materials or production methods. We’ll keep delivering high-performance, durable and environmentally responsible outdoor gear that are as useful as they are reliable."

The Outdoor Innovation Award winners represent the finest in innovation and commitment to meeting the needs of modern outdoor adventurers while empowering individuals to explore the great outdoors safely, consciously and enthusiastically, enjoying the benefits of improved mental and physical health, and the primal connection to nature.

About Outdoor Innovation

Part of the Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories. The Outdoor Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Outdoor Sports Retail Industry. The Outdoor Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of the outdoor sports industry’s companies and products including Camp & Hike, Climb, Run & Cycle, Water, Snow, Leadership, and more. For more information visit: www.outdoorinnovationawards.com

About Nuataaq

Nuataaq makes high-performance, durable and environmentally responsible outdoor gear. All our products are designed for maximum performance so that you get the most out of your outdoor experiences.

Nuataaq is committed to protecting the environment and supporting causes that contribute to these efforts.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Outdoor Innovation Awards

Travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475