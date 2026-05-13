Pacira BioSciences to Participate in Fireside Chats at Three Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

BRISBANE, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to deliver innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it will participate in analyst-led fireside chats at the following three healthcare conferences:

2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 20 th at 8:30AM ET.

at 8:30AM ET. 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3 rd at 9:55AM ET.

at 9:55AM ET. Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2026 on Monday, June 8th at 1:20PM ET.



Live audio of the events can be accessed by visiting the “Events” page of the company’s website at investor.pacira.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for two weeks following the event.

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