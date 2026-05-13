SailPoint Announces Date of Fiscal First Quarter 2027 Earnings Conference Call and Investor Day

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL), a leader in enterprise identity security, will report its fiscal first quarter 2027 financial results and outlook before the US markets open on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

SailPoint will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and outlook. A live webcast of the conference call and the financial results press release will be available on SailPoint’s website at https://investors.sailpoint.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website for one year.

Additionally, SailPoint will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time in New York. This half-day program will feature presentations by SailPoint executives who will provide an overview of the company’s strategy, recent innovations, and a financial update.

The event will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the SailPoint website at https://investor.sailpoint.com/. An audio replay of the investor day will be available on the investor relations website for one year.

About SailPoint

SailPoint (Nasdaq: SAIL) is defining the new era of adaptive identity security. In a world where non-human identities now significantly outnumber humans, our AI-powered platform unifies identity, security, and data intelligence to protect today’s enterprise from advanced identity-based threats. We deliver the identity solution that spans both the breadth of identities and the depth of context needed to drive real-time access with confidence. Built on principles like zero-standing privilege and contextualized risk, our SailPoint platform transforms identity from a point of vulnerability into a powerful security advantage. Trusted by many of the world's leading organizations, SailPoint secures the enterprise with intelligent, autonomous identity security.

Investor Relations Contact

Scott Schmitz, SVP IR

ir@sailpoint.com

Media Relations Contact

Shannon Paulk, Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications

shannon.paulk@sailpoint.com