INmune Bio Named Founding Member of the American Biotech Innovation Alliance (ABIA) as U.S. Biotech Sector Navigates Strategic Inflection Point

Alliance launches with 26 founding companies to develop a national strategy for U.S. biotechnology leadership

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, today announced it has been named a founding member of the American Biotech Innovation Alliance (ABIA). The newly launched national coalition brings together biotechnology leaders with the shared objective of defining a national strategy to sustain and extend U.S. leadership in biotech innovation.

As part of the ABIA, INmune Bio will collaborate with other industry leaders to address critical pressure points facing the sector, including manufacturing capacity, early-stage research investment, regulatory flexibility, and workforce development.

"INmune Bio is honored to join the American Biotech Innovation Alliance as a founding member," said David Moss, CEO of INmune Bio. "The United States has historically been the global leader in biotechnology, but sustaining that edge requires proactive coordination, strategic capital formation, and a regulatory framework that supports mid-size and emerging innovators. We look forward to collaborating with our peers to strengthen the domestic innovation ecosystem and ensure that patient-centric therapies continue to advance without friction."

The ABIA was established to address a shifting landscape where global competition, offshored supply chains, and market volatility threaten to erode the United States' historic advantage in medical discovery. The organization intends to build strategic alignment within the industry to draft a cohesive, forward-looking framework for policymakers, investors, and academia.

"We've spent decades building the world's leading biotech ecosystem, but we're now operating in a very different environment," said Patroski Lawson, Founder of the ABIA. "If we don't start thinking more strategically about what comes next, we risk losing ground. We need to think long-term and work to protect American biotech. ABIA was created to bring leaders together to define that next phase and to turn those conversations into something actionable."

INmune Bio joins a distinguished group of commercial-stage organizations, preclinical innovators, and ecosystem partners to shape the ABIA's "Vision 2030" strategy. The founding members as found on the ABIA website, include BGB Group • Biomedica • CG Life • CG Oncology • Coherus Oncology • Endeavor BioMedicines • Gamida Cell • INmune Bio • KL Midori • Mahzi Therapeutics • MannKind • Mercury Bio • Mesoblast • Milestone Heights • Moderna • OS Therapies • Pharvaris • Praxis Precision Medicines • Prilenia Therapeutics • Promontory Therapeutics • Rezolute • Rocket Pharmaceuticals • Saol Therapeutics • Sebela Pharmaceuticals • Soleno Therapeutics • SSI Strategy.

To learn more about the American Biotech Innovation Alliance, its mission, and its efforts to secure America's future in science and technology, please visit https://biotechstrong.us/

About INmune Bio Inc.

INmune Bio Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB), clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has three product platforms: (1) CORDStrom™, a proprietary pooled, allogeneic, human umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal Stromal/Stem cell (hucMSCs) platform that recently completed a blinded randomized trial in recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; (2) XPro™, a Dominant-Negative Tumor Necrosis Factor (DN-TNF) product platform designed to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of inflammation and innate immune dysfunction; and (3) INKmune®, a cell-based medicine designed to prime a patient’s natural killer cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer. To learn more, please visit www.inmunebio.com.

About the American Biotech Innovation Alliance

The American Biotech Innovation Alliance (ABIA), recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)(6) organization, is a national convening platform bringing together leaders across biotechnology, investment, academia, and policy to advance U.S. leadership in innovation. Through dialogue, collaboration, and strategic insight, ABIA aims to define and support the next era of biotechnology development in the United States.

For more information, visit our LinkedIn page or www.biotechstrong.us

Forward Looking Statements

Clinical trials are in early stages and there is no assurance that any specific outcome will be achieved. Any statements contained in this press release related to the development or commercialization of product candidates and other business and financial matters, including without limitation, trial results and data, including trial results, timing of key milestones, future plans or expectations, and the prospects for receiving regulatory approval or commercializing or selling any product or drug candidates, may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to several risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements because of these risks and uncertainties. CORDstrom™, XPro1595™ (XPro™, pegipanermin), and INKmune®™ have either finished clinical trials, are still in clinical trials or are preparing to start clinical trials and have not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the UK MHRA or any regulatory body and there cannot be any assurance that they will be approved by the FDA, the UK MHRA or any regulatory body or that any specific results will be achieved. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to produce more drug for clinical trials; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and the Company’s business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

INmune Bio Contacts:

David Moss

Chief Executive Officer

(561) 710-0512

info@inmunebio.com



Daniel Carlson

Head of Investor Relations

(415) 509-4590

dcarlson@inmunebio.com

ABIA Contacts:

Karen Sharma

ksharma@cglife.com