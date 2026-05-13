Midland’s CLIPTALK® Winner Of “Safety Product of the Year” In 2026 Outdoor Innovation Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Innovation , the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders of the Outdoor and Sports Recreation Industry, today announced that CLIPTALK from Midland , leader in two-way radio communications technology, has been selected as “Safety Product of the Year” in the Camp & Hike category of the 3rd Annual Outdoor Innovation Awards Program.

CLIPTALK is a wearable-style mini walkie-talkie that is compact, lightweight and simple to operate. Measuring two inches long and weighing less than an ounce, it has a 360-degree swivel clip that easily attaches to collars, shirts, jackets, and vests and bags, for hands-free access. Each unit includes an ergonomically designed over-the-ear earpiece for private conversations, ideal for minimizing disturbances to wildlife and nearby hikers. In remote conditions, while hiking or camping, it provides a clear, consistent connection when communication is critical.

Equipped with Automatic Noise Canceling (ANC) technology, CLIPTALK filters background sounds and features 121 privacy codes as well as 22 license-free FRS channels ready to use out-of-the-box. Users can customize CLIPTALK in Midland’s mobile app, adjusting settings like sensitivity, privacy codes, and additional preferences. Voice-Activation (VOX), also within the mobile app, automatically transmits a user’s voice, keeping them hands free while on the move.

CLIPTALK’s rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides up to eight hours of continuous use, and it is available in convenient two-pack and six-pack configurations. It also comes with detachable swivel clips and USB-C cables. The ultra-compact device fits in any gear bag and clips on without adding bulk.

“CLIPTALK sets a new standard for reliable outdoor communication gear. Being off the grid and far from help when hiking or camping presents a unique problem when it comes to safety and getting help in case of an emergency. In areas without cellular service, people need instant and reliable communication,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “That’s where CLIPTALK comes in. By combining portability, durability, and smart features, CLIPTALK keeps you safe and effortlessly connected so you can focus on enjoying every moment in nature. We’re proud to award Midland with the award for ‘Safety Product of the Year.’”

The mission of the annual Outdoor Innovation Awards program is to recognize and showcase the companies and products that exemplify a commitment to quality and the advancement of outdoor and sports experiences. The ever-evolving outdoor industry is witnessing a surge in innovative outdoor technology and equipment, as well as consumer emphasis on safety, sustainability, and changing preferences. Along with next-generation hiking equipment, camping gear, bikes, bespoke outdoor experiences, and services, activities like off-roading and overlanding are trending with travel enthusiasts. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from all over the world.

“We designed CLIPTALK to transform how people communicate while enjoying the great outdoors with a device smaller than the palm of your hand. From families on camping trips to hiking groups on the trail or anyone who loves being outside, you need communication you can count on, ensuring every message is heard on every adventure and under any condition,” said Jeremy Pensick, CEO of Midland. “Thank you to Outdoor Innovation for this acknowledgement. Our priority is to make sure our customers can bring communication to every environment. We’ll continue to prioritize safety through preparedness with our top-of-the-line two-way, weather, and emergency radios.”

The Outdoor Innovation Award winners represent the finest in innovation and commitment to meeting the needs of modern outdoor adventurers while empowering individuals to explore the great outdoors safely, consciously and enthusiastically, enjoying the benefits of improved mental and physical health, and the primal connection to nature.

About Outdoor Innovation

Part of the Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories. The Outdoor Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Outdoor Sports Retail Industry. The Outdoor Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of the outdoor sports industry’s companies and products including Camp & Hike, Climb, Run & Cycle, Water, Snow, Leadership, and more. For more information visit: www.outdoorinnovationawards.com

About Midland

For over 50 years, Midland has taken a pioneering role in two-way radio technology, introducing CB radio and 14-channel FRS radio technology to the market. Today, Midland is the leading supplier of two-way radios and weather alert radios and an innovator in emergency radio technology. Headquartered in Kansas City, the heart of the country, the Midland brand represents quality, value and reliability, with products sold in leading consumer electronics, sporting goods, specialty outdoor and many other retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.midlandusa.com .

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Outdoor Innovation Awards

Travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475