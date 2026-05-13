Sue Bee® Expands Spun® Honey Line With New Cinnamon Spun® Spread Made With U.S. Farmed™ Honey and Premium Ceylon Cinnamon

Sioux City, IA, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sue Bee®, the flagship brand of the beekeeper-owned Sioux Honey Association Cooperative, has introduced Cinnamon Spun® Honey, a new spreadable product made with just two ingredients: pure, U.S. Farmed™ honey and premium Ceylon cinnamon. Available now on Walmart.com, retailing for $12.79, the 12 oz. spread combines the brand’s trusted SPUN® honey recipe with the warm, familiar flavor of cinnamon, offering consumers a simple, versatile option for everyday use.

Cinnamon Spun® Honey stands apart from other honey and cinnamon spreads by keeping honey as the primary ingredient. While many products in the category rely on syrups or oils, Sue Bee’s formulation maintains a smooth, creamy texture using real spun honey and premium cinnamon, delivering a balanced flavor without unnecessary additives.

“Cinnamon Spun® Honey reflects how consumers are thinking differently about everyday ingredients,” said Aimee Sandman, Director of Growth and Community Impact at Sioux Honey Association Cooperative. “They are looking for products that feel both familiar and elevated, made with simple, recognizable ingredients they can trust. This launch builds on the strength of our Spun® portfolio while introducing a new flavor that brings versatility and comfort to everyday use.”

Designed for everyday use, the spread works well from breakfast staples like toast, oatmeal, and yogurt, to baking, charcuterie boards, grilling and simple snacking. It is particularly suited for families and consumers looking for familiar flavors paired with recognizable ingredients.

Sue Bee® Honey is produced by the Sioux Honey Association Cooperative, the only honey cooperative in the United States, representing generations of beekeepers committed to producing high-quality, U.S. Farmed™ honey.

About Sioux Honey

Sioux Honey Association Co-op is the only beekeeper-owned honey cooperative in the United States and a leading producer of U.S. Farmed™ Certified honey. Founded more than 100 years ago, the cooperative is comprised of hundreds of independent beekeepers across the country, dedicated to producing high-quality, responsibly sourced honey.

Sioux Honey markets its products under the trusted Sue Bee® and Aunt Sue’s® brands, which are distributed nationwide. With a long-standing commitment to American agriculture, supply chain transparency and sustainability, Sioux Honey plays a critical role in supporting domestic beekeeping and meeting growing consumer demand for locally sourced food products.





