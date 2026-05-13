Diginex Appoints Archana Kotecha as Chief Impact Officer to Advance Human Rights and Scale Supply Chain Solutions in a $9.6B Market

Appointment strengthens Diginex’s leadership team and reinforces Company’s ambition to scale its global impact and compliance capabilities, building on existing partnerships with leading global companies, following acquisition of The Remedy Project.



It comes against a backdrop of rising global investment in human rights and supply chain due diligence, a fast‑growing $3.8 billion market in 2025 (Dataintelo), driven by tighter regulation, increased investor scrutiny and demand for responsible sourcing.



The market is expected to reach $9.6 billion by 2034.





LONDON, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) (“Diginex” or the “Company”), a provider of ESG, sustainability, and compliance solutions to institutional and corporate clients, today announced the appointment of Archana Kotecha as Chief Impact Officer.

Archana Kotecha founded The Remedy Project, which was acquired by Diginex in January 2026 as part of the Company’s strategy to strengthen its human rights and supply chain due diligence capabilities while advancing its strategic transformation. In her role as Chief Impact Officer, she will drive measurable client outcomes and revenue growth by translating Diginex’s sustainability, supply chain and compliance capabilities into integrated solutions.

As an expert in human rights and supply chain due diligence, Archana Kotecha leads the integration of advisory expertise across the Company’s supply chain and compliance solutions, guiding organizations through evolving global regulatory, investor, and stakeholder expectations.

A UK-qualified barrister, CEDR-accredited mediator, and recognized human rights practitioner, she brings nearly two decades of experience advising multinational corporations, institutional investors, governments, UN agencies, and industry coalitions across Asia and other global markets. She has deep expertise in grievance mechanisms, investigations, remediation, worker engagement, and governance frameworks, including the design and implementation of scalable grievance and remediation systems.

Archana actively engages with governments, industry initiatives, and international institutions on forced labor and human rights due diligence. Her roles include serving as a member of the European Commission’s Informal Expert Group on Forced Labor, a Steering Committee member of the Responsible Labor Initiative under the Responsible Business Alliance, and an Alternative Legal Expert to the UN Intergovernmental Working Group on Business and Human Rights. Her contributions have been internationally recognized, including being named among the Financial Times’ Top Ten Innovative Lawyers in Asia Pacific in 2017.

“Archana’s appointment as Chief Impact Officer further strengthens Diginex’s ability to support clients as they navigate an increasingly complex sustainability and regulatory landscape,” said Lubomila Jordanova, CEO of Diginex. “Her deep expertise in human rights, and supply chain due diligence is directly aligned with our ambition to expand Diginex’s global impact and compliance capabilities. Under her leadership, we are better positioned to ensure client engagements translate into decisions, action and measurable outcomes”

"I am pleased to take on the role of Chief Impact Officer at Diginex to strengthen the Company’s positioning as an end-to-end, outcome driven platform," said Archana Kotecha, Chief Impact Officer of Diginex. "Effective due diligence depends on practical systems, frontline insight and the ability to translate evolving regulatory expectations into meaningful day-to-day operations. I look forward to partnering with clients to build credible and scalable approaches that strengthen worker protections while addressing commercial, regulatory and operational realities."





Archana Kotecha will lead a three-part masterclass series launching June 2, 2026, designed to help legal, compliance, sustainability and procurement leaders move beyond basic compliance toward data-driven supply chain risk management. Register here.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the “Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Diginex

Investor Relations

Email: ir@diginex.com

IR Contact - Europe

Jan Hutterer

Kirchhoff Consult

Phone: +49 (40) 609186-0

Email: diginex@kirchhoff.de

IR Contact - US

Jackson Lin

LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d1d5adb-c74d-4609-9adc-f5df4aae75d5