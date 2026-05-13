Esperion Announces Two New Analyses Supporting Bempedoic Acid to Reduce LDL-C Levels to be Presented at the European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress 2026

– Presentations Examine Findings From the Pediatric Phase 2 Study, As Well As Factors Associated With Enhanced LDL-C Reductions in Adult Patients Enrolled in Clear Outcomes –

– Pediatric Phase 2 Study Demonstrated Bempedoic Acid Treatment Reduced LDL-C in Children with Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) Congruent with Reductions in Adult Exposures –

– New Analyses from CLEAR Outcomes Trial Identified Factors Associated With Enhanced LDL-C Reductions in Adult Patients –

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that two new abstracts and three encore abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress 2026 taking place on May 24-27, 2026, in Athens, Greece.

“We are pleased to present supportive new data to the global lipid community at EAS Congress 2026, as they highlight the breadth and durability of our bempedoic acid products to meaningfully lower LDL-C levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular events,” said Sheldon Koenig, President and CEO of Esperion. “Results from our Phase 2 pediatric study demonstrate LDL C reductions in children with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia are consistent with those observed in adults, supporting the advancement of bempedoic acid into Phase 3 development for pediatric patients with HeFH and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. These findings represent an important step toward expanding treatment options for patients with lifelong cardiovascular risk.

“In collaboration with our partner, Daiichi Sankyo Europe, we are also presenting a new analysis from the CLEAR Outcomes trial that identifies patient characteristics associated with achieving robust LDL C reductions of 30% or greater, providing additional insight into how bempedoic acid can be optimally utilized in clinical practice,” added Koenig.

Original Research

Abstract Title:



Abstract #:

Location:

Date & Time:

Session Title:

Presenter: Bempedoic Acid In Children Aged 6-17 Years With Heterozygous

Familial Hypercholesterolaemia: A Phase 2 Study

178

Station 08

May 25, 2026; 7:35-8:35 AM EST

Science-at-a-Glance (SaaG) Session: Real-World Lipid-Lowering Therapies and Determinants of Treatment Success

Samuel S Gidding, MD Abstract Title:





Abstract #:

Location:

Date & Time:

Session Title:

Presenter: Factors Associated With Enhanced LDL-Cholesterol Lowering With

Bempedoic Acid Among Statin-Intolerant Patients From CLEAR

Outcomes

338

Station 08

May 25, 2026; 7:35-8:35 AM EST

SaaG Session: Real-World Lipid-Lowering Therapies and Determinants of Treatment Success

Christie M Ballantyne, MD

Encore Presentations

Abstract Title:

Session ID:

Location:

Date & Time:

Session Title:

Presenter: The Association Between Bempedoic Acid And Risk Of Venous Thromboembolism: A Post Hoc Analysis Of The CLEAR Outcomes Trial

122

Elisaf Hall

May 25, 2026; 3:30-5:00 AM EST

New perspectives on lipid lowering therapies

Prof. Stephen J Nicholls, MBBS, PhD

Abstract Title:



Abstract #:

Location

Date & Time:

Session Title:

Presenter: Bempedoic Acid And Incidence Of Stroke Among Statin-

Intolerant Patients: An Analysis Of The CLEAR Outcomes Trial

481

Station 07

May 25, 2026; 6:30-7:30 AM EST

SaaG Session: Novel Lipid-Lowering Therapies: Clinical Outcomes and Real-World Evidence

Prof. Stephen J Nicholls, MBBS, PhD

Abstract Title:



Abstract #:

Location

Date & Time:

Session Title:

Presenter: Bempedoic Acid Without Background LLT, LDL Cholesterol And Cardiovascular Events: A Secondary Analysis Of The CLEAR Outcomes Trial

455

Station 07

May 25, 2026; 6:30-7:30 AM EST

SaaG Session: Novel Lipid-Lowering Therapies: Clinical Outcomes and Real-World Evidence

Prof. Kausik K Ray, MD

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative cardiometabolic and rare/orphan disease therapies. The Company leverages deep domain expertise in ACLY biology to develop and commercialize transformative medicines for patients worldwide. Esperion currently markets two oral, once-daily, non-statin therapies for patients struggling to maintain their low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels and are at risk of cardiovascular disease.

With a broad U.S. commercial infrastructure and global approvals across more than 40 countries, Esperion is well positioned to serve as a partner-of-choice for global innovators seeking U.S. market access through acquisition, in-license, co-promotion and revenue share opportunities. In tandem, the Company is advancing its leadership in ACLY biology to build a diversified pipeline of novel product candidates, including treatments for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis and renal diseases. For more information, visit esperion.com and follow Esperion on LinkedIn and X .

Esperion Contact Information:

Investors:

Alina Venezia

investorrelations@esperion.com

(734) 887-3903