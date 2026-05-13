Enphase Energy Opens U.S. Pre-Orders for GaN-Based 548 VA IQ9S Commercial Microinverters

FREMONT, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today opened U.S. pre-orders for the new IQ9S-3P™ Commercial Microinverter, its most powerful microinverter to date. Built with advanced gallium nitride (GaN) technology, the IQ9S-3P Commercial Microinverter supports high-wattage solar panels up to 770 W and connects directly to three-phase 480Y/277 V (wye) grid configurations without requiring external transformers.

Together with the recently launched IQ9N-3P™ Commercial Microinverter, IQ9S-3P Commercial Microinverters give Enphase a broader commercial portfolio for the U.S. 480 V three-phase market. Pre-orders also allow customers to safe harbor equipment ahead of upcoming federal tax credit deadlines while finalizing project designs.

IQ9S-3P Commercial Microinverters support 18 A of continuous DC current, deliver up to 548 VA of continuous output power, and are designed for high-wattage solar panels up to 770 W. This helps optimize the DC/AC ratio and increase energy production from each module, making IQ9S-3P Commercial Microinverters ideal for commercial projects using 600 W to 770 W panels. Advanced GaN technology enables high performance, cooler operation, and an industry-leading CEC weighted efficiency of 97.5%.

"IQ9S-3P Commercial Microinverters are a game-changer for our commercial business," said Michael Pitcavage, CEO of Endless Energy. "The higher power output lets us pair them with the latest 700+ watt panels and get more energy out of every project, which directly improves the economics for our customers."

"Module wattages keep climbing, and IQ9S-3P Commercial Microinverters are built for exactly where the industry is headed," said Eric Edler, project manager at Eland Electric. "With 548 VA of output and support for panels up to 770 W, we can design high-density commercial rooftops with fewer compromises."

"Enphase keeps raising the bar for what a commercial microinverter can do," said Chad Waits, president of Net Zero Solar. "IQ9S-3P Commercial Microinverters round out a portfolio that already covers the projects we work on day in and day out, and the addition of GaN technology and 548 VA output opens up segments we couldn't reach before."

IQ9S-3P Commercial Microinverters meet rigorous grid compliance standards, including UL 1741-SB and IEEE 1547-2018. They include rapid shutdown, phase balancing, voltage and frequency ride-through, and loss-of-phase detection to support grid safety and system reliability. Enphase microinverter systems convert DC to AC at each panel, eliminating long high-voltage DC runs used in traditional string inverter designs and delivering a safer, all-AC architecture on the roof. Enphase microinverters help increase energy production in shaded or uneven roof conditions and provide per-panel monitoring through the Enphase® App.

IQ9S-3P Commercial Microinverters that are manufactured in U.S. facilities with domestic content are designed to be “FEOC compliant” (see Enphase website for details on “FEOC compliant” products) and may help eligible projects qualify for domestic content bonus tax credits. The products also comply with Buy America Act standards for federal direct procurement contracts.

Enphase IQ9 Commercial Microinverters connect to the IQ® Gateway Commercial Pro, the communication and control hub for Enphase commercial systems. The gateway provides real-time monitoring, energy management, remote firmware updates, export limiting, and other advanced grid features. It also offers flexible connectivity and easy setup through the Enphase® Installer App.

“Commercial solar needs the same simplicity, safety, and scalability that has made Enphase successful in residential solar,” said Aaron Gordon, senior vice president and general manager of the systems business unit at Enphase Energy. “IQ9S-3P brings that proven architecture to higher-power 480 V projects, helping customers build faster, safer, and with greater confidence.”

IQ9S-3P Commercial Microinverters are backed by a 25-year limited warranty, while the IQ Gateway Commercial Pro comes with a 15-year limited warranty. The product is available for pre-order now in the United States through Enphase distribution partners, with production shipments expected to begin in June 2026.

Certain Enphase products may qualify as FEOC-compliant under IRS Notice 2025-08. Customers should consult their legal and tax advisors to confirm eligibility. Learn more about commercial microinverters on the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 87.8 million microinverters, with more than 5.2 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 165 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; the suitability of IQ9S-3P Microinverters for high-power commercial solar projects and three-phase 480Y/277 V grid configurations; the expected benefits of gallium nitride–based technology; the availability, timing, and scope of pre-orders and production shipments; the ability of customers to safe harbor equipment for federal tax credit purposes; and the qualification of certain products for domestic content, FEOC compliance, and related incentive programs. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and assumptions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market demand; competitive developments; changes in tax credits, incentive programs, and regulatory or compliance requirements; supply chain availability and costs; and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

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