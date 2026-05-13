BLiNQ Networks Expands Private 5G Portfolio with MCRF-400 and PCW-400 Outdoor Small Cells

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLiNQ Networks announces the expansion of its outdoor Small Cell portfolio with two solutions designed to support scalable Private 5G deployments: the high power MCRF-400 and mid power PCW-400.

The MCRF-400 is a high-power outdoor 5G Small Cell built for deployment across larger Enterprise, Industrial and WAN outdoor environments. With 20 watts of aggregate output power and support for bands n48, n77, and n78, it delivers extended coverage and reliable performance for demanding Private 5G use cases.

Complementing it, the PCW-400 Outdoor Small Cell is a mid-power 5G and Wi-Fi 7 solution with integrated antennas for easy deployment and high-performance connectivity. With support for n48, n77, and n78 5G bands plus tri-band Wi-Fi 7, it is ideal for Enterprise, Industrial, and Smart City environments, with flexible mounting options and 180° coverage from two 10-watt beams.

“We are proud to unveil our outdoor connectivity portfolio, marking an important milestone in expanding our high-performance 5G solutions beyond indoor environments,” says Radu Selea, BLiNQ CTO and co-founder. “The MCRF-400 Small Cell, in particular, pairs with a range of outdoor antennas to support nearly any deployment scenario, bringing us closer to our mission of delivering reliable connectivity worldwide.”

Both products are supported by the NetLiNQ Management Suite, enabling streamlined configuration, zero-touch provisioning, monitoring, and lifecycle management. Additionally, when combined with BLiNQ’s indoor Small Cells, they complete Enterprise-wide coverage in indoor and outdoor environments, as well as near and far.

The PCW-400 is commercially available and regulatory certified for deployment worldwide, with FCC and ISED certifications in place and CE certification expected to be completed soon. The MCRF-400 is also FCC certified, with its other certifications expected to conclude within the next 30 days to allow similar worldwide deployment capability. Both solutions support shared spectrum NCL and CBRS bands for Canadian and U.S. deployments, validated through customer trials, and are purpose-built for next-generation AI-driven enterprise applications.

About BLiNQ Networks

BLiNQ Networks is an innovative manufacturer of multiband 5G wireless Small Cell solutions and related network infrastructure, building the technology to enable Private 5G Networks and deliver essential enterprise connectivity worldwide. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, BLiNQ provides industry-leading price and performance in 5G and LTE solutions, supported by global sales and development teams. For more information, visit blinqnetworks.com.