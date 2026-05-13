BRANWYN Awarded 2026 “Apparel Product of the Year” By Outdoor Innovation

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Innovation , the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders of the Outdoor and Sports Recreation Industry, today announced that the Essential Compressive Leggings from BRANWYN , the women’s seamless Merino Performance Innerwear and activewear brand, have been selected as “Apparel Product of the Year” in the Snow Category in the 3rd Annual Outdoor Innovation Awards Program.

BRANWYN created the first seamless, compressive Merino wool leggings engineered to function as a true technical baselayer for skiing, touring, and high-output winter training. Designed from the inside out around how women move, layer, thermoregulate, and perform in cold conditions.

Built using BRANWYN’s proprietary POWRspun™ knit technology, the leggings are made from 76% extra-fine ZQ+ certified Merino wool, blended with nylon and elastane for durability, recovery, and compression. Unlike the cut-and-sew construction traditionally employed in baselayers, the garments are formed through a single circular knitting process that creates both the fabric and garment in one step. This allows BRANWYN to achieve a uniquely second-skin, body-countouring fit with targeted support and minimal bulk.

Developing a seamless compression garment with such a high percentage of Merino wool requires years of technical innovation. Conventional seamless knitting is designed for synthetic fibers, which behave predictably under machine tension. Merino wool fibers require a fundamentally different approach to tension calibration, fiber handling, and stitch formation. BRANWYN’s ability to engineer a stable, compressive, high-performance knit from ZQ+ Merino wool represents a genuine industry first, and the result of years of technical development.

For snow athletes, the payoff is a baselayer that delivers warmth, breathability, and natural odor resistance without bulk. Four-way stretch and targeted compression move with the body and hold their shape across long days on the mountain. The seamless construction eliminates friction points under ski pants or bibs, and the wide waistband stays put from first chair to last run. Thin enough to layer under shells and insulation, the leggings perform equally well for touring and high-output winter training.

The Essential Compressive Leggings are made with RWS-certified regenerative ZQ+ Merino wool and OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified yarn that contains no BPA, PFAs, or other “forever chemicals” found in most synthetic performance layers.

“BRANWYN is redefining what Merino wool can deliver in snow sports performance. Although Merino baselayers are a staple in winter outdoor apparel, traditional wool leggings are often loose-fitting, prioritizing warmth over compression, technical fit, and durability. Manufacturers are also challenged by unpredictable shrinkage and the difficulty of running it through seamless knitting machines,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “By merging seamless compression engineering with high-content Merino wool, BRANWYN has elevated the traditional wool baselayer into a high-performance, technical layer built for modern snow sports. For re-engineering the category, we’re awarding BRANWYN ‘Apparel Product of the Year!’

The mission of the annual Outdoor Innovation Awards program is to recognize and showcase the companies and products that exemplify a commitment to quality and the advancement of outdoor and sports experiences. The ever-evolving outdoor industry is witnessing a surge in innovative outdoor technology and equipment, as well as consumer emphasis on safety, sustainability, and changing preferences. Along with next-generation hiking equipment, camping gear, bikes, bespoke outdoor experiences, and services, activities like off-roading and overlanding are trending with travel enthusiasts. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from all over the world.

"Our community expects more from performance apparel, not just how it performs but how it’s made, what it is made from, and how it supports their comfort and health when they are pushing their boundaries on the mountain," said Deanne Buck, CEO of BRANWYN. “BRANWYN was founded to approach technical fabric and product innovation differently, by building for women from the inside out. These leggings represent years of development focused on creating a true technical baselayer that delivers warmth, compression, breathability, and comfort through the natural performance of ZQ+ Merino wool, without relying on the BPA, PFAs, and forever chemicals commonly found in synthetic layers. We’re incredibly grateful for the recognition from Outdoor Innovation and inspired to continue pushing the standard forward.”

The Outdoor Innovation Award winners represent the finest in innovation and commitment to meeting the needs of modern outdoor adventurers while empowering individuals to explore the great outdoors safely, consciously, and enthusiastically, enjoying the benefits of improved mental and physical health, and the primal connection to nature.

About Outdoor Innovation

Part of the Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories. The Outdoor Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Outdoor Sports Retail Industry. The Outdoor Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of the outdoor sports industry’s companies and products including Camp & Hike, Climb, Run & Cycle, Water, Snow, Leadership, and more. For more information visit: www.outdoorinnovationawards.com

About BRANWYN

BRANWYN, based in Bend, Oregon, produces the world’s first ethically sourced, naturally sustainable Performance Innerwear designed by and for active women. By combining a first-ever blend of ZQ+ Merino and seamless knitting technology, BRANWYN revolutionizes women’s next-to-skin apparel, prioritizing comfort, temperature regulation, anti-microbial properties, breathability, and overall health. Our ethos, rooted in “Find A Way,” was inspired by the radical idea that women could create better underwear for themselves that meets our unique needs. Additionally, we collaborate with organizations that foster a sense of self in girls and women by breaking limiting beliefs through outdoor activities, sports, sweat, and movement. Committed to personal and global health, we use natural, non-toxic fibers and sustainable materials, and prioritize ethical farming and work practices.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Outdoor Innovation Awards

Travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475