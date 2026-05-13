PROVUU XR Goggles Named 2026 “Snow Product of the Year” By Outdoor Innovation Program

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Innovation , the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders of the Outdoor and Sports Recreation Industry, today announced that PROVUU , makers of outdoor wearable technology, has garnered “Snow Product of the Year” for its XR Goggles in the 3rd Annual Outdoor Innovation Awards Program.

PROVUU is the world’s first XR snow Goggle that offers enhanced visibility in all weather conditions. The company’s patented VIEW-XR technology offers a real-time image processing engine that increases terrain contrast by up to 75% and allows users to see up to 5x further, even in a whiteout. PROVUU XR Goggles allow users to "see through" the weather and clearly identify the hidden contours of a mountain.

PROVUU's enhanced visibility supports skiers with reduced contrast sensitivity or age-related vision changes, extending their "skiing life" and making the mountain more accessible for those who would otherwise be sidelined by challenging conditions.

The goggles come with an easy to use button switch that turns VIEW-XR off for clearer moments, or turns on enhanced visibility whenever needed. Users can also record video clips and share the action. The Goggles are lightweight with less than 100g additional weight compared to standard goggles. The detachable handheld unit with rechargeable battery is easily stored in a pocket, and the battery and electronics are protected from damage and extreme temperatures.

“PROVUU’s XR Goggle solves the visibility gap in winter sports. The odds of injury in winter sports are three times higher during poor visibility. The danger comes from the environment itself - flat light, fog, and white-out conditions force even the most experienced athletes off the mountain. Traditional optics that rely on passive tints to manage light can’t solve this problem,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “By integrating computer vision and augmented reality into a slope-ready, high-performance form factor, PROVUU has removed a major barrier, creating both safety and fun on the mountain for skiers of all abilities. We’re thrilled to recognize them with ‘Snow Product of the Year.’”

The mission of the annual Outdoor Innovation Awards program is to recognize and showcase the companies and products that exemplify a commitment to quality and the advancement of outdoor and sports experiences. The ever-evolving outdoor industry is witnessing a surge in innovative outdoor technology and equipment, as well as consumer emphasis on safety, sustainability, and changing preferences. Along with next-generation hiking equipment, camping gear, bikes, bespoke outdoor experiences, and services, activities like off-roading and overlanding are trending with travel enthusiasts. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from all over the world.

“We believe the future of skiing isn't just about better materials; it’s also about clearer vision. Our VIEW-XR technology represents a paradigm shift from passive protection to active perception. These goggles have been designed specifically to solve the visibility gap in winter sports, addressing both safety and performance,” said Gabriel Iobbi, co-founder and CEO of PROVUU AG. “We are so pleased to accept this award from Outdoor Innovation, which proves that PROVUU is not just a conceptual gadget. The market has been hungry for a solution to the visibility problem, and our technology delivers that through improved visibility to safely enjoy winter sports.”

The Outdoor Innovation Award winners represent the finest in innovation and commitment to meeting the needs of modern outdoor adventurers while empowering individuals to explore the great outdoors safely, consciously and enthusiastically, enjoying the benefits of improved mental and physical health, and the primal connection to nature.

About Outdoor Innovation

Part of the Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories. The Outdoor Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Outdoor Sports Retail Industry. The Outdoor Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of the outdoor sports industry’s companies and products including Camp & Hike, Climb, Run & Cycle, Water, Snow, Leadership, and more. For more information visit: www.outdoorinnovationawards.com

About PROVUU

PROVUU is a Swiss based startup creating outdoor wearable technology. We are developing enhanced visibility AR snow goggles to see clearly in all weather conditions.

We are PROVUU, a start-up focused on outdoor wearable technology. Our on-demand enhanced visibility snow goggles provide improved vision in any weather. Switch between transparent mode for blue sky moments, to immersive mode for enhanced visibility whenever you need it.

No matter the conditions, be confident to know what's coming

Media Contact:

Travis Grant Outdoor Innovation Awards

Travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475