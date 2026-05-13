FlagGuard Named 2026 “Boat Safety Product of the Year” By Outdoor Innovation

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Innovation , the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders of the Outdoor and Sports Recreation Industry, today announced that FlagGuard , the Hands-Free Flag That Deploys Automatically When a Wearer Enters The Water and Named 2026 Boat Safety Product of the Year, has been selected as “Boat Safety Product of the Year” in the 3rd Annual Outdoor Innovation Awards Program.

FlagGuard® is a water and boating safety life jacket attachment device. The compact, two-part accessory consists of a water-fill chamber with a bright orange flag, as well as a universal mesh pouch and straps that attach securely to almost all adult or child life jackets in minutes. Upon water entry, the chamber fills naturally, hydraulically raising the 14-inch high-visibility flag above the wearer's head for maximum exposure. It deploys reliably as the person submerges deeper, counteracting the tendency for heads to sink lower in waves, then drains and retracts when they exit the water. There is no need for batteries, electronics, or manual activation, and it is completely reusable.

The flag’s vibrant color ensures it stands out against water and sky, even in busy areas. Its universal fit and adjustable straps allow FlagGuard to be used with nearly any life jacket. The plastic chamber can easily be removed from the pouch when not in the water to make it more comfortable when sitting on a boat or onshore. The product provides safety and visibility in the outdoor water recreation industry for boaters, tubers, kayakers, paddle boarders, skiers and families enjoying water sports on lakes, rivers, and oceans.

“FlagGuard is making waves in water safety! Water-based recreation continues to grow alongside heightened safety awareness. However, traditional life jackets provide buoyancy but do little to make wearers stand out amid waves, boat traffic, glare, or low-light conditions, contributing to preventable boating accidents and near-misses, especially involving children and less experienced users,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “We’re thrilled to award FlagGuard with ‘Boat Safety Product of the Year.’ FlagGuard delivers practical, affordable innovation that saves lives without complicating gear. It bridges passive buoyancy with active visibility, making outdoor water activities safer and more inclusive for all ages.”

The mission of the annual Outdoor Innovation Awards program is to recognize and showcase the companies and products that exemplify a commitment to quality and the advancement of outdoor and sports experiences. The ever-evolving outdoor industry is witnessing a surge in innovative outdoor technology and equipment, as well as consumer emphasis on safety, sustainability, and changing preferences. Along with next-generation hiking equipment, camping gear, bikes, bespoke outdoor experiences, and services, activities like off-roading and overlanding are trending with travel enthusiasts. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from all over the world.

“FlagGuard was designed to address a critical, often-overlooked gap in water safety - visibility. No more waving your hands in the air! FlagGuard has proven its real-world impact with strong feedback from parents, boating families, and safety advocates, highlighting how the bright flag provides peace of mind and faster spotting by boaters/lifeguards and parents,” said Erin McLaughlin, Founder and CEO of FlagGuard. “We’re grateful to Outdoor Innovation for this recognition of the only product on the market to offer automatic, hands-free flag elevation tied directly to immersion. We’re proud of this design, which represents smart, user-centric safety enhancements and sets a new standard for thoughtful, life-focused design in the outdoor industry.”

The Outdoor Innovation Award winners represent the finest in innovation and commitment to meeting the needs of modern outdoor adventurers while empowering individuals to explore the great outdoors safely, consciously and enthusiastically, enjoying the benefits of improved mental and physical health, and the primal connection to nature.

FlagGuard is available at West Marine online and select marinas nationwide. Learn more at flagguard.net .

About Outdoor Innovation

Part of the Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories. The Outdoor Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Outdoor Sports Retail Industry. The Outdoor Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of the outdoor sports industry’s companies and products including Camp & Hike, Climb, Run & Cycle, Water, Snow, Leadership, and more. For more information visit: www.outdoorinnovationawards.com .

About FlagGuard

FlagGuard® was born out of a life-changing experience on a lake in Michigan. Erin, a busy mother of six, was enjoying a day of tubing with her family when her daughter fell into the water. In a terrifying moment, an oncoming boat nearly hit her daughter, sparking a mission to enhance water safety. Determined to prevent such near-accidents, Erin designed FlagGuard® to help make water enthusiasts more visible to boaters.

Let’s work together to create a safer environment for all water enthusiasts. With FlagGuard you can confidently enjoy your time on the water, allowing every moment to be memorable and fun.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Outdoor Innovation Awards

travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475