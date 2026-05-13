Totaligent Enters APAC Medical Tourism Market at Historic Inflection Point, as Global Healthcare Travel Surges Toward $274 Billion

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Totaligent, Inc. (OTCID: TGNT) (“Totaligent” or “the Company”), an emerging leader in specialized infrastructure platform for the blossoming biologics space and intelligent business marketing data, today announced the strategic commercial positioning of its soon to be acquired Aetherium Medical platform as a direct response to one of the most significant structural shifts in global healthcare: the explosive, government-backed surge in medical tourism across Asia-Pacific, a global market now projected to reach $273.7 billion by 2032.

The move follows Totaligent's April 15, 2026 Definitive Agreement for the acqui-hire of the Aetherium Medical platform and the appointment of Aetherium founder Ivan Klarich as President of Totaligent. The company is now moving swiftly to officially close the acquisition and operationalize Aetherium's platform, purpose-built to connect innovative biotech companies to APAC's booming medical tourism infrastructure, at what analysts and policymakers alike are calling a generational inflection point for international healthcare travel.

"This market has reached a scale and a maturity that makes it impossible to ignore, and equally impossible to enter without the right infrastructure," said Edward C. DeFeudis, CEO of Totaligent. "The Aetherium platform gives us a first-mover advantage in a market that is not emerging, it is already here. Our job is to be the infrastructure layer that connects breakthrough biologics to the patients in this system who need them."

APAC Medical Tourism: Historic Milestones Across the Region's Four Power Markets

The scale of APAC's medical tourism surge in 2026 is not a projection, it is a documented, government-led reality across the region's four most active healthcare travel markets.

South Korea crossed a historic threshold in 2025, with its foreign medical tourism market surpassing KRW 2.08 trillion in total spending, a 65.3% year-over-year increase, as the nation welcomed more than 1.17 million foreign patients from 202 countries.[1][2] The government has designated medical tourism a strategic national industry, with expansion plans across six Medical-Wellness Tourism Convergence Clusters nationwide.[3]

Malaysia launched the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 (MYMT 2026) under the banner Healing Meets Hospitality, targeting 2.5 million international patient arrivals in 2026 and RM 12 billion in total medical tourism revenue by 2030.[4][5] Private hospitals, 80 of which are now internationally active across the country's 212 facilities, account for 95% of all healthcare travel revenue.[6]

Thailand, welcoming approximately four million medical tourists annually and generating over USD 4 billion in sector revenue, has embedded medical tourism as a central pillar of its national "Amazing Thailand 2026" campaign, targeting 3 trillion baht in national tourism income.[7] In April 2026, Thailand hosted its International Health & Wellness Trade Meet 2026, and has confirmed it will host International Healthcare Week in Bangkok this July, connecting global buyers directly with the APAC clinical network Aetherium is entering.[8][9]

India is targeting USD 13 billion in medical tourism revenue in 2026, more than double its 2022 figure, supported by the government's "Heal in India" initiative and proposed development of five regional medical hub cities.[10][11]

The Asia-Pacific region as a whole is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% through 2032, the fastest of any region globally, driven by healthcare costs in Western countries that are 60 to 80% higher than APAC alternatives, and by government-backed JCI-accredited hospital networks that now meet or exceed international quality standards.[12][13]

The Japan Anchor: The World's Most Progressive Biologics Regulatory Framework

Totaligent's Aetherium platform is launching with Japan as its geographic and regulatory cornerstone, and for good reason. Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Act (PMD Act) established the world's first dedicated conditional approval pathway for regenerative medicine, permitting commercialization and reimbursement immediately upon Phase II safety confirmation.[14] Japan has now approved 21 Cell & Gene Therapies through this framework, including, in March 2026, the world's first commercial approvals for iPSC-derived therapies.[15] Priority reviews are completing in as little as nine months.

Aetherium's leadership brings more than 15 years of proven distribution experience navigating Japan's uniquely demanding regulatory and hospital network, relationships built over years that provide Totaligent with immediate, trusted access to a market that most foreign entrants cannot penetrate at any speed or price.[16]

A Booming Market Meets a Technology-Driven Platform

Totaligent's existing core competency, a proprietary omni-channel digital marketing platform with a database of over one billion records includes a comprehensive collection of medical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology professionals, and creates a structural advantage that no biologics-only infrastructure company can replicate. Where Aetherium provides the physical and regulatory commercialization layer, Totaligent's digital marketing infrastructure provides patient education, physician outreach, and international awareness capability required to build market confidence in a new category of medicine.

Medical tourism patients are increasingly sophisticated: they conduct pre-arrival virtual consultations, compare facilities across borders, and research treatment options at a depth that rivals clinical professionals.[17] The global convergence of AI-powered diagnostics, telemedicine pre-consultation, and digital patient navigation platforms is transforming the patient acquisition model for APAC medical tourism facilities, and Totaligent is uniquely positioned to serve both sides of that equation.[18]

Already in Market: Proof of Platform Execution

The platform is launching through a Joint Venture with a well-established Japanese medical distribution company providing immediate access to more than 20 established KOL specialty clinics across APAC, eliminating the capital risk and multi-year infrastructure build typically associated with early-stage market entry in this sector.

Totaligent is targeting the closing of the previously announced joint-venture with GloMed Solutions Limited Liability Company within the next two weeks, and all incremental revenue generated above baseline through the JV is expected to be shared for the benefit of Totaligent and its stockholders.

The Convergence Thesis: Why Totaligent, Why Now

The medical tourism market is not growing because of marketing. It is growing because patients with serious conditions, cancer, autoimmune disease, rare genetic disorders, degenerative neurological conditions, are making rational economic and clinical decisions to travel internationally for care that either does not exist at home or costs multiples more to access. An estimated 40% increase in individuals traveling abroad for complex medical treatments is projected throughout 2026 alone.[19]

Additionally, numerous countries’ national healthcare systems are already strained and the already long wait times, to access treatment, seem to be getting even longer.

Totaligent's Aetherium platform is built for exactly this patient, and for exactly this moment. The convergence of AI-accelerated drug discovery, an exploding biologics pipeline, and the world's fastest-growing medical tourism infrastructure in APAC has created a market window that is both large and time-sensitive. Totaligent intends to lead it.

About Aetherium Medical

Aetherium Medical is a specialized infrastructure platform that bridges innovative biotechnology companies—particularly those advancing AI-enabled biologic therapies—with global patients through ethical, efficient, and compliant medical-tourism channels in the Asia-Pacific region. The platform combines specialized cold-chain logistics, turnkey commercialization services, and robust ethical governance, providing the foundational “picks-and-shovels” layer for the rapidly expanding biologics industry. For more information, visit https://www.aetheriummedical.com/.

About Totaligent, Inc.

Totaligent, Inc. (OTCID: TGNT) is an innovative provider of omni-channel digital marketing solutions, specializing in targeted outreach to medical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology professionals through its proprietary database of over one billion records. The Company is focused on strategic growth in high-potential sectors, including advanced biologics commercialization. For more information, visit www.totaligent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to satisfy closing conditions, achieve performance milestones, successfully integrate the Aetherium Assets, negotiate and consummate any joint-venture or acquisition transactions (including with GloMed), secure necessary approvals, and execute the Company’s growth strategy. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations

ir@totaligent.com

Ben Hansel

(720) 288-8495

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