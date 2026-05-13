Cordell & Cordell Grows Estate Planning Services to Reach 12 U.S. States and 18 Offices

St. Louis, Mo., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (May 13, 2026) - Cordell & Cordell, the nation’s largest family law firm, today announced that one year after launching its estate planning services, the firm has expanded into Arizona, Georgia, and Indiana, bringing the total to 12 states and 18 cities across the U.S. With the expansion, Cordell & Cordell now offers estate planning guidance to 44% of the U.S. population[i] at a time when only 24%[ii] of Americans have a will in place.

A Plan When It Matters Most

For most Americans, the top barrier to creating an estate plan is procrastination, followed closely by the belief that they do not have enough assets to warrant one.[iii] However, estate planning is for everyone, regardless of age, assets, or income. Anyone with a savings, spouse, children, aging parents, or a home needs a plan in place before an urgent life event forces loved ones to make difficult decisions on their behalf.

Without documented instructions for their families on how their assets, healthcare decisions, and guardianship wishes should be handled in the event of illness or death, many Americans find themselves unprepared when it matters most. As a result, Americans spend an estimated $2 billion each year going through the probate court system, with nearly $1.5 billion of that going toward attorney fees and court administration costs.[iv]

“With this expansion, Cordell & Cordell is making estate planning services accessible to more Americans, so you can stay in control of decisions about your assets and protect your family while avoiding unnecessary costs and court involvement,” said John Sauter, Senior Estate Planning Attorney at Cordell & Cordell. “This isn't just about preparing documents; it’s about the peace of mind that comes with knowing you have a plan in place that protects your property and your loved ones from an uncertain future.”

Impressive Scale in Twelve Months

Cordell & Cordell launched its estate planning services in April 2025 in its Missouri headquarters. In just one year, the firm has surged to 12 states and 18 cities nationwide. The three new states join Cordell & Cordell’s existing estate planning offices in Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Texas. In addition, Cordell & Cordell has expanded its services to cities in three states where they were already available: Ohio, Texas, and Florida.

The new Cordell & Cordell office locations where Estate Planning is now available are:

Independence, Ohio (Cleveland Metro)

Dallas, Texas

Peoria, Ariz. (Phoenix Metro)

Alpharetta, Ga. (Atlanta Metro)

Orlando, Fla.

Indianapolis, Ind.

By leveraging its existing footprint of family law offices, Cordell & Cordell’s team of dedicated attorneys provide trusted, localized estate planning guidance at a scale that other firms can’t match. Cordell & Cordell expects to add more locations by the year’s end to keep pace with demand.

A dedicated family law firm practicing for 35 years, Cordell & Cordell gives families and individuals clarity into the estate planning process, and the confidence that their financial and healthcare wishes will be honored. The affordable, comprehensive suite of estate planning services includes wills and trusts, powers of attorney, healthcare directives, asset protection, probate administration, trust administration, and real estate and asset planning. Cordell & Cordell’s step-by-step estate planning approach is practical and delivered in plain language.

To learn more information about Cordell & Cordell’s estate planning services or to schedule your personalized consultation, visit https://cordellcordell.com/practice-areas/estate-planning/ or call 833-825-4388.

[i]Based on data from the 2020 U.S. Census Population and Housing by State per Google Gemini

[ii] Caring.com, 2025 Wills and Estate Planning Study

[iii] Caring.com, 2025 Wills and Estate Planning Study

[iv] American Bar Association, The Probate Process, 2019