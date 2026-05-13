Inspire Welcomes OutCare Health as Official Partner of Its LGBTQIA+ Health Community

Arlington, VA, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire, the world’s largest online community for patients and caregivers, today announced that OutCare Health will serve as the official partner of its LGBTQIA+ Health Community. As a national nonprofit leader in LGBTQIA+ health equity, OutCare Health steps into this role to champion the community—bringing its deep expertise, mission-driven resources, and unwavering commitment to affirming care directly to the LGBTQIA+ individuals who gather there.

In partnering with Inspire, OutCare Health takes on a defining role in shaping this space—not simply as a resource provider, but as a true advocate and anchor for the community. The LGBTQIA+ Health Community on Inspire has long offered members a place to connect, share their experiences, and seek peer support. With OutCare Health at its center, the community gains a dedicated champion: an organization that exists specifically to serve LGBTQIA+ people, preserve their dignity in healthcare settings, and ensure their voices are heard.

LGBTQIA+ individuals continue to navigate a healthcare system that too often falls short of meeting their needs. Facing discrimination, a shortage of affirming providers, and a lack of spaces where they feel safe and seen. OutCare Health was founded to change that, and this partnership extends that mission into an active, peer-driven community where LGBTQIA+ individuals are already showing up for one another. Together, Inspire and OutCare Health are creating something more powerful than a resource hub: a supported, visible home for LGBTQIA+ health.

“This partnership is about showing up for LGBTQIA+ communities in a real and lasting way,” said Henry Young, Program & Communications Director. “Too many LGBTQIA+ people feel invisible or unsafe in healthcare. We are proud to bring OutCare’s mission into this community—to be a resource, a guide, and an advocate for every person who comes here looking for support. Alongside Inspire, we are building a space where LGBTQIA+ individuals don’t just find information; they find belonging.”

As the community’s official partner, OutCare Health will bring its full ecosystem of support to Inspire members, including access to the OutList—a nationally recognized directory of LGBTQIA+ affirming healthcare providers. OutCare’s presence will help members not only find the care they deserve, but feel supported and empowered throughout every step of their healthcare journey.

“Inspire communities exist to make sure no one faces a health challenge alone, and that promise means something especially important for LGBTQIA+ individuals,” said Brett Kleger, CEO of Inspire. “OutCare Health doesn’t just understand the unique needs of this community—they have dedicated their entire mission to advancing care and dignity for LGBTQIA+ people. Having them lead the way in this space gives our members something every community deserves: an advocate who truly sees them.”

With OutCare Health as the community’s official partner, LGBTQIA+ members on Inspire can expect:

A dedicated advocate at the center of the community—an organization built specifically to serve LGBTQIA+ people and advance their health equity

Access to the OutList provider directory to find affirming, knowledgeable healthcare professionals across the country

Educational resources on LGBTQIA+ health, affirming care, and navigating a healthcare system that doesn’t always get it right

Peer connection and support from others navigating similar health journeys, from mental health and chronic illness to gender-affirming care

A visible, supported space where LGBTQIA+ individuals and caregivers belong—and are never made to feel otherwise

The LGBTQIA+ Health Community is free and open to all on Inspire. LGBTQIA+ individuals, caregivers, and allies are encouraged to join and experience the community here . To learn more about OutCare Health and the full range of resources available to LGBTQIA+ individuals, visit their website here .

About Inspire

Founded in 2005, Inspire is the world’s largest online community for patients and caregivers. More than 10 million people visit Inspire annually to find condition-specific support, share experiences, and access education across more than 3,000 health conditions. Every post is moderated to maintain a safe and welcoming environment. Inspire partners with nonprofit organizations, health companies, and research teams to ensure patient voices are heard and supported. Learn more at www.inspire.com .

About OutCare Health