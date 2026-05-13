Conqueror Freight Network wraps up 12th Annual Meeting, reinforcing partnerships and advancing member support

Three-day event attended by over 110 freight forwarders highlights collaboration, personalized networking, and ongoing investment in training and innovation



Conqueror Freight Network, the world’s largest exclusive freight forwarders network, has successfully concluded its 12th Annual Meeting, held from 7th to 9th May 2026 in Bangkok. The event brought together over 110 independent freight forwarders, including CEOs, managing directors, and senior decision-makers, for three days of intensive networking, strategic exchange, and business development.



The meeting took place against a backdrop of ongoing transformation within the logistics sector, where adaptability and strong partnerships have become essential. In this context, Conqueror continues to expand its capabilities, with recent initiatives including the growth of its internal team, the development of an upgraded member directory to simplify partner selection, and the upcoming launch of a new payment solution designed to enhance security and efficiency in international transactions.

Unlike brief encounters that rarely go beyond introductions, Conqueror prioritizes meaningful engagement, ensuring that members don’t just meet but truly get to know their partners. Each company brings its own strengths, markets, and operational requirements, making carefully curated collaboration essential.



At the core of the event were the one-to-one meetings, allowing delegates to engage directly with carefully selected partners. These face-to-face discussions remain one of the most effective ways to move from initial contact to real business. In an industry driven by trust and reliability, in-person interaction continues to play a critical role in strengthening relationships and laying the groundwork for long-term cooperation.

As stated by Antonio Torres, Founder and President of Conqueror Freight Network, “This year’s Annual Meeting clearly showed the strength and commitment of our members. The level of

engagement and the quality of interactions reflect the trust that defines our network. Beyond generating business opportunities, these meetings reinforce the reliability, security, and personalized support that members experience when working within Conqueror.”



Over the three-day event, attendees joined interactive Membership and FreightViewer workshops to gain a practical understanding of the tools and advantages of the Conqueror Freight Network. Led by María Serrano and Andrea Martin, the sessions went beyond a basic overview, covering key features and support systems to strengthen daily operations. They also emphasized the importance of continuous learning, highlighting Conqueror’s partnership with CIFFA’s education division, TraversEd, which provides members access to a three-tier certification pathway and flexible short digital courses.

In addition to the formal business agenda, the meeting featured a range of networking activities designed to encourage informal interaction. The event began with a curated day trip to some of Bangkok’s most iconic cultural landmarks, followed by a Welcome Cocktail Reception and a Gala Dinner. These moments created a relaxed environment for delegates to connect on a more personal level, strengthening relationships beyond the meeting room.

Recognizing that each freight forwarder operates with different markets, strengths, and requirements, Conqueror continues to create an environment where members can build partnerships that fit their specific business models rather than a one-size-fits-all structure. With another successful Annual Meeting, Conqueror continues to reinforce its position as a leading global

platform for freight forwarders, committed to facilitating secure, efficient, and growth-oriented international partnerships.

About Conqueror Freight Network

Conqueror Freight Network (CQR) is the largest exclusive network of Independent Freight Forwarders in the world represented in 250 cities and 135 countries. Conqueror brings together carefully-selected freight forwarders in each major city who cooperate reciprocally and securely to expand their businesses, reduce costs and risks, and compete on more equal terms against the largest international companies.

For further information, kindly contact:

Tamishra Basu / Jesus Mera

marketing@ffns.es

www.conquerornetwork.com



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