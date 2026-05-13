Excelsoft Technologies Achieves 50%–60% Faster Software Delivery With AI Sprints Coaching

BOSTON, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelsoft Technologies achieved 50%–60% faster delivery across four software initiatives through an engagement with AI Sprints Coaching, the companies announced today.

The results show that AI can significantly accelerate software development when teams use it through a structured engineering model—not just through ad hoc prompting or isolated tool use. The improvements were measured against the estimated time required to complete the same work using the same AI tools without the structured engineering practices of the AI Sprints methodology.

Across the four initiatives, Excelsoft achieved:

59% faster execution in a workflow automation initiative

in a workflow automation initiative 60% faster delivery in a multi-layer frontend/backend implementation

in a multi-layer frontend/backend implementation 55% faster completion of a complex legacy modernization effort

of a complex legacy modernization effort 50% faster delivery in a multi-repository frontend environment

In addition to faster delivery, Excelsoft teams improved validation practices, implementation consistency, automated test coverage, documentation, architecture, accessibility, security, and long-term maintainability.

AI Sprints Coaching helped Excelsoft enhance its application of AI in a disciplined, human-led way. Each AI Sprint is a focused development cycle in which engineers guide AI with clear technical context, engineering standards, and validation steps. This helps teams reduce ambiguity, limit rework, and produce production-ready increments faster.

“Most organizations now have access to AI tools. The harder challenge is using them in a repeatable way that improves speed without sacrificing quality, control, or release readiness,” said Mladen Malkovich, AI Sprints Coaching. “This engagement shows that structured AI-assisted engineering can help teams move faster while strengthening consistency and quality.”

“AI Sprints Coaching gave our teams a practical framework for applying AI in real software delivery,” said Mahesh Jambardi, COO, Excelsoft. “We were able to move faster while improving maintainability, validation discipline, and confidence in release readiness.”

The engagement spanned workflow automation, multi-layer feature delivery, legacy modernization, and multi-repository frontend systems. AI Sprints Coaching is designed to work within existing engineering environments and does not require teams to standardize on a single IDE, LLM, or framework.

Excelsoft and AI Sprints are now expanding their collaboration to help scale these AI-powered engineering practices across more of Excelsoft’s engineering organization.

About AI Sprints

AI Sprints provides a human-led, AI-powered software delivery model that helps engineering teams improve speed, quality, and repeatability. Through structured coaching and hands-on work, AI Sprints helps teams apply AI with clear technical context, codified engineering standards, disciplined validation, and continuous human oversight. AI Sprints is one of the solutions provided by Partnered Solutions LLC.

Website: www.aisprints.ai

About Excelsoft

Excelsoft Technologies Limited is a leading provider of innovative e-assessment and learning solutions to awarding bodies, educational institutions, corporations, and governments worldwide. With platforms supporting high-stakes examinations, large-scale assessments, and rich digital learning experiences, Excelsoft combines deep domain expertise with cutting-edge AI and cloud technologies to help organizations reimagine the future of teaching, learning, and assessment.

Excelsoft Technologies Limited is listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) under the ticker symbols NSE: EXCELSOFT and BSE: 544617.

Website: www.excelsoftcorp.com

Media Contact:

Mladen Malkovich

mladen@partneredsolutions.ai

+1 781 366 4070