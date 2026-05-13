Lexitas Announces Philanthropic Partnership with Guardian Revival to Support Mental Health for Veterans and First Responders

HOUSTON, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology‑enabled litigation support services, today announced its continued philanthropic partnership with Guardian Revival, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the mental health and well-being of military service members, veterans, first responders, and their families. Lexitas is continuing its philanthropic partnership with Guardian Revival, reinforcing its commitment to the organization’s mission and community impact.

In support of Guardian Revival’s mission, Lexitas Chief Executive Officer Nishat Mehta will participate in the Guardian Revival 5K Run/Walk on May 17, 2026, in Carmel, New York, where he also will present a $25,000 donation on behalf of Lexitas to support the organization’s programs and community initiatives. Lexitas employees across the organization will participate in the event either in person or virtually through the company’s culture and community engagement initiatives.

“At Lexitas, we believe in building long-term partnerships with organizations that align with our core values and make a meaningful difference in the communities of our employees and clients,” said Nishat Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Lexitas. “Guardian Revival does essential work supporting the mental health of veterans and first responders, and we’re proud to support their mission. Our continued investment and the participation of our team members reflect our commitment to standing alongside those who serve and protect others.”

“This work is about showing up for people when it matters most, and Lexitas has been a consistent part of that. Their support directly helps us deliver programs and services that create spaces for our guardians and their families to reconnect—with themselves and with each other,” said Alex Othmer, Co-Founder and President of the Board of Directors at Guardian Revival. “We’re proud to have them alongside us.”

Guardian Revival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides mental health, wellness programs at no cost for active military members, veterans, first responders, and their families. Through outdoor experiences, peer-to-peer connection, and community-based programming, the organization supports guardians in building resilience, reducing isolation, and strengthening overall well-being.

Lexitas’ partnership with Guardian Revival reflects the company’s broader approach to corporate philanthropy: supporting organizations that demonstrate accountability, sustained impact, and a deep connection to the communities it serves. Through continued financial contributions and employee participation, Lexitas aims to help expand access to mental health resources for guardians and their families.

The Guardian Revival 5K is an annual community event that brings together individuals, families, and organizations to honor military members, veterans, and first responders while raising awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. Additional event details are available at https://www.guardianrevival.org/gr5k.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas, the leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, delivers legal support expertise in Court Reporting, Record Retrieval, Process Service, and Legal Staffing services that are truly Critical to the Case. The company has been recognized by Inc. as a 2025 Best in Business Award winner for Best AI Implementation in the Extra-Large Company category, following its inclusion on the 2024 Best in Business list. Lexitas also earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for nine consecutive years, reflecting sustained growth and industry impact. Serving legal, insurance, and corporate leaders, Lexitas leverages proprietary technology and highly responsive professional services to help move the practice and business of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, legal staffing, commercial contracts outsourcing, document review, and process service. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

Media Contact:

Jocelyn Durant, SVP of Marketing | jocelyn.durant@lexitaslegal.com

Kevin Davis, Communications Manager | kevindavis@guardianrevival.com