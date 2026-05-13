Construction Robots Market, 2040

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Robots Market, Till 2040: Distribution by Type of Robot, Type of Function, Type of Automation, Application Area, End Use, Geographical Regions, and Leading Players: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction robots market, currently valued at USD 1.30 billion, is anticipated to escalate to USD 11.14 billion by 2040, growing at a CAGR of 15.39% over the forecast period.

With the construction industry facing labor shortages and cost pressures, automated machinery like robots-for tasks such as demolition, bricklaying, and 3D printing-are gaining popularity for enhancing productivity, accuracy, and safety on sites.

The integration of construction robots marks a significant transformation in the industry, driven by rapid urbanization and the pressing demand for durable infrastructure. Market growth is supported by a focus on safer work environments, enhanced sustainability, and precision in project execution. Firms are investing in AI-enabled humanoid and task-specific robots for sophisticated functions like autonomous demolition and large-scale 3D printing, contributing to market expansion.

Strategic Insights for Market Growth

As the construction industry grapples with a notable shortage of skilled labor and rising wage pressures, there's an increased adoption of technology in residential and commercial projects. Urbanization and the mandate for high-quality infrastructure are elevating the demand for robotic solutions capable of executing a broad range of tasks with high efficiency. The adoption of robotics for high-risk tasks has bolstered operational efficiency and worker safety, which is propelling market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The construction robots market is fiercely competitive with both well-established multinationals and emerging technology firms. Companies like ABB, Boston Dynamics, and Komatsu leverage robotics expertise to enhance market share. For instance, RIC Robotics launched the AI-powered "Giantroid" Zyrex, capable of handling complex tasks on construction sites. Strategic partnerships are being pursued to extend the use of autonomous mobile robots and drones in safety and site surveillance.

Technological Advancements and Trends

The industry's evolution is shaped by infrastructure development and smart city projects, with governments channeling investments into modernizing public infrastructure. The rise in modular construction and 3D concrete printing underscores the demand for advanced construction robots. Contractors are deploying drones and autonomous robots for site inspections and maintenance, enhancing efficiency and transparency. Integration of sensor-equipped robots for real-time data collection will refine planning and decision-making processes.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific, particularly North America, holds the largest market share. Urban growth in China, India, and South Korea, paired with smart city initiatives, has spurred the adoption of technologically advanced construction methods. Strategic investments and collaborations are further encouraging the uptake of construction robotics across the Asia-Pacific region.

Challenges in Market Adoption

The high initial investment for construction robots is a major barrier to wider adoption. Smaller firms struggle with the financial viability owed to ongoing maintenance costs. The integration of robotics demands workflow redesigns and adaptations to traditional methods, adding complexity and resource demands. Environmental and operational challenges such as weather, dust, and uneven terrain can hinder robot performance, leading to operational downtime.

Market Segmentation

Robot Type: 3D Printing Robots, Exoskeleton, Robotic Arm, Traditional Robots

3D Printing Robots, Exoskeleton, Robotic Arm, Traditional Robots Function: 3D Concrete Printing, Bricklaying, Demolition, Material Handling

3D Concrete Printing, Bricklaying, Demolition, Material Handling Automation: Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous Application Areas: Commercial, Demolition, Nuclear Dismantling, Public Infrastructure, Residential Buildings

Commercial, Demolition, Nuclear Dismantling, Public Infrastructure, Residential Buildings End Use: Commercial, Industrial, Public Infrastructure, Residential

Commercial, Industrial, Public Infrastructure, Residential Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

Report Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity: Detailed analysis of market segments, including leading players.

Detailed analysis of market segments, including leading players. Industry Competition: Analysis of companies, structure, and dynamics in the market.

Analysis of companies, structure, and dynamics in the market. Trends and Developments: Insights into ongoing industry trends and patent analysis.

Insights into ongoing industry trends and patent analysis. Strategic Frameworks: Porter's Five Forces and SWOT analyses are provided for strategic insights.

Companies Featured

ABB

Advanced Construction Robotics

Apis Cor

Automated Precision

Boston Dynamics

Brokk

Conjet

CyBe Construction

Dusty Robotics

DJI Technology

Ekso Bionics

Fastbrick Robotics

Fujita

Giant Hydraulic

Husqvarna

Hilti

Komatsu

Liebherr

MX3D

nLink

Okibo

TopTec Spezialmaschinen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gilpjg

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