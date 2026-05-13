ASUS Republic of Gamers to Celebrate 20 Years of Gaming Innovation at Computex 2026

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20 years of gaming excellence: A press event honoring two decades of innovation shaped with the gaming community

A press event honoring two decades of innovation shaped with the gaming community Anniversary innovations: ROG Lab, special edition products, and breakthrough technologies mark a major milestone for ROG

ROG Lab, special edition products, and breakthrough technologies mark a major milestone for ROG Gaming community celebration: Demo areas, a party, and community experiences highlight the For Those Who Dare spirit





TORONTO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced its upcoming ROG Press Event and Party at Computex 2026, marking its 20th anniversary and ushering in a new era of gaming innovation.

Taking place on June 1 from 5.00–10.00 p.m. (GMT+8) at Syntrend Creative Park in Taipei, the event will bring together media, fans, and the gaming community for an evening inspired by the Dare to Innovate ethos, returning the celebration to a location closely tied to ROG’s early journey. Located in the vibrant Guanghua commercial district, Syntrend Creative Park has long been a key hub for Taiwan’s PC-building community and tech enthusiasts. It is even possible that the first ROG motherboard was sold in this neighborhood two decades ago, making it a meaningful venue for the ROG 20th Anniversary Press Event and Party. This enduring connection is why ROG has chosen this iconic location, bringing the celebration back to its roots where the journey of the Republic of Gamers first began.

The press event will open with remarks from ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih and be hosted by legendary gaming actor Ned Luke. It will spotlight ROG’s legacy, its evolution alongside the gaming community, and its vision for the future, while recognizing the partners, enthusiasts, and gamers who have shaped ROG over the past twenty years – underscoring its continued commitment to pushing boundaries. ROG has evolved from pioneering motherboards into a complete gaming ecosystem, driven by the enduring For Those Who Dare spirit. As it reaches this milestone, ROG will continue to push boundaries with anniversary innovations and special-edition products that celebrate its legacy while signaling the future of gaming.

The event will also highlight ROG Lab as an ongoing exploration of future possibilities, representing ROG’s continuous drive to challenge conventions and explore how emerging technologies shape new experiences for gamers.

Following the press event and hands-on demos, the evening will continue with the ROG party, bringing the community together to celebrate 20 epic years of gaming innovation.

ROG invites gamers, enthusiasts, and media worldwide to join this landmark celebration and witness the next chapter of gaming. Also, visit the ROG booth during Computex at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (4th Floor), Booth M0504, from June 2–5, 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. (GMT+8).

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ROG Homepage: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS Store: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/store/

ROG Gaming Laptops: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops-group/

ROG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asusrog

ROG Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/asus_rog

ASUS Global News: https://www.asus.com/news

ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/asus

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc613f07-865c-4a01-b4b8-d16104eb41b1