Grocery Business Hall of Fame unveils 2026 inductees

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Business Hall of Fame has announced its 2026 class, recognizing 20 individuals for their contributions to Canada’s grocery industry and the communities they serve.
Selected by an industry committee, this year’s inductees span retail, supplier and industry stewardship roles, reflecting the breadth of leadership driving growth across the sector.
Grocery Business Hall of Fame Class of 2026
Retailers
Joe D’Addario, Nature’s Emporium
Sal Galle, Metro
Sanjiv Jagota, Nature’s Source/Nature’s Signature
Mary MacIsaac, Loblaw Companies
John Manax, Food Basics
Tony McGrath, FreshCo
Terry West, Loblaw Companies (retired)
Jon Janower, Choices Market (retired)
Suppliers
Brigitte Brandt-Welzel, Brandt Meats
Joe Burnett, Burnac Produce
Mike Fata, Entrepreneur & Founder of Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods
Curtis Frank, Maple Leaf Foods
Cara Keating, PepsiCo Canada
Stacey Kravitz, UNFI Canada
Shaun McKenna, Encore Market Engagement
Susan Niczowski, Summer Fresh
Mike Pilato, Jamieson Wellness
Joe Pulla, Johnvince Foods
Boris Serebryany, Upper Crust
Industry Stewardship
Errol Cerit, Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada (FHCP)
The Grocery Business Hall of Fame was launched in 2021 and recognizes the achievements of current and past retailers, suppliers and industry stewards.
The grocery industry is an important contributor to the Canadian economy and an essential service for communities across the country. There are more than 17,000 grocery and food retail stores across the country employing an estimated 400,000 people that generated sales of more than $159 billion in 2024.
Profiles of the 2026 honourees will appear in the July/August issue of Grocery Business.
If you are interested in nominating someone for the 2027 Grocery Business Hall of Fame, submit names at Grocery Business Hall of Fame online at Hall of Fame Nomination - Grocery Business Magazine where you can also read about past recipients.
Contact:
Mary Scianna
Grocery Business Editorial Director
(647) 408-6137
marys@grocerybusiness.ca
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d34f71c-4bd9-4fa8-a552-c8e57379f111