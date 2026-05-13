Grocery Business Hall of Fame unveils 2026 inductees

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Business Hall of Fame has announced its 2026 class, recognizing 20 individuals for their contributions to Canada’s grocery industry and the communities they serve.

Selected by an industry committee, this year’s inductees span retail, supplier and industry stewardship roles, reflecting the breadth of leadership driving growth across the sector.

Grocery Business Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Retailers

Joe D’Addario, Nature’s Emporium

Sal Galle, Metro

Sanjiv Jagota, Nature’s Source/Nature’s Signature

Mary MacIsaac, Loblaw Companies

John Manax, Food Basics

Tony McGrath, FreshCo

Terry West, Loblaw Companies (retired)

Jon Janower, Choices Market (retired)

Suppliers

Brigitte Brandt-Welzel, Brandt Meats

Joe Burnett, Burnac Produce

Mike Fata, Entrepreneur & Founder of Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

Curtis Frank, Maple Leaf Foods

Cara Keating, PepsiCo Canada

Stacey Kravitz, UNFI Canada

Shaun McKenna, Encore Market Engagement

Susan Niczowski, Summer Fresh

Mike Pilato, Jamieson Wellness

Joe Pulla, Johnvince Foods

Boris Serebryany, Upper Crust

Industry Stewardship

Errol Cerit, Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada (FHCP)

The Grocery Business Hall of Fame was launched in 2021 and recognizes the achievements of current and past retailers, suppliers and industry stewards.

The grocery industry is an important contributor to the Canadian economy and an essential service for communities across the country. There are more than 17,000 grocery and food retail stores across the country employing an estimated 400,000 people that generated sales of more than $159 billion in 2024.

Profiles of the 2026 honourees will appear in the July/August issue of Grocery Business.

If you are interested in nominating someone for the 2027 Grocery Business Hall of Fame, submit names at Grocery Business Hall of Fame online at Hall of Fame Nomination - Grocery Business Magazine where you can also read about past recipients.

Contact:

Mary Scianna

Grocery Business Editorial Director

(647) 408-6137

marys@grocerybusiness.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d34f71c-4bd9-4fa8-a552-c8e57379f111