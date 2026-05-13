Aware Announces Successful Independent Evaluation of Intelligent Liveness Aligned with CEN/TS 18099

BixeLab testing validates strong injection attack detection with zero successful injection attacks observed across 900 test scenarios

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a global leader in biometric identity and authentication solutions, today announced the successful completion of an independent Injection Attack Detection (IAD) evaluation of its Aware Intelligent Liveness solution, conducted by BixeLab, a globally recognized authority in biometric testing and certification.

As biometric systems become more widely adopted across financial services, digital identity, and high-assurance applications, attackers are evolving their tactics. Injection attacks, where malicious actors attempt to feed manipulated or synthetic data directly into biometric systems, represent one of the most sophisticated and difficult-to-detect threats. Effective detection of these attacks is critical to maintaining trust, preventing fraud, and ensuring the integrity of digital identity systems.

Performance Highlights

600 injection attack attempts and 300 bona fide transactions tested across diverse IAI species and attack vectors

Multiple advanced attack methods evaluated, including virtual and hardware-based injection techniques

Zero successful bypasses across all injection attempts

0% BPCER across 300 bona fide transactions

Testing conducted in alignment with CEN/TS 18099 Annex A recommendations



In summary: zero successful exploits, zero errors.

Independent Evaluation Overview

BixeLab conducted the evaluation of Aware Intelligent Liveness in April 2026. Testing was performed in close alignment with the CEN/TS 18099:2024 technical specification, a leading framework for injection attack detection.

The evaluation included 300 injection attack transactions spanning 10 Injection Attack Instrument (IAI) species and four attack methods, including virtual camera, USB camera, function hooking, and rooted device scenarios with tamper-detection bypass.

Across all scenarios, no successful injection bypasses were observed. Additionally, the system maintained a 0% Bona Fide Presentation Classification Error Rate (BPCER) across 300 legitimate transactions, within thresholds recommended by CEN/TS 18099 Annex A.

These results underscore the effectiveness of the Aware approach to defending against increasingly sophisticated biometric threats and reinforce its commitment to delivering secure, resilient identity solutions.

“Comprehensive testing of injection attack detection systems requires more than a narrow technical check; it requires realistic attack methods, diverse test inputs, and rigorous assessment under controlled conditions,” said Ted Dunstone, CEO of BixeLab. “Within the scope of this evaluation, Aware demonstrated strong performance against the representative injection attack scenarios tested, in an evaluation conducted in close alignment with CEN/TS 18099.”

“Injection attacks are rapidly emerging as one of the most critical threats facing biometric systems today,” said Ajay Amlani, CEO of Aware. “This independent evaluation by BixeLab demonstrates the strength of our solution in detecting and preventing these advanced attacks. We remain committed to continuous innovation and rigorous third-party validation to ensure our customers can trust their biometric systems in the face of evolving threats.”

About Aware

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) is a proven global leader in biometric identity and authentication solutions. Its Awareness Platform transforms biometric data into actionable intelligence, empowering organizations to verify identities and prevent fraud with speed, accuracy, and confidence. Designed for mission-critical enterprise environments, the platform delivers intelligent, scalable architecture, real-time insights, and reliable security—ensuring precise identification when every millisecond matters. Aware is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Safe Harbor Warning

Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as estimates or projections of future revenue, earnings and non-recurring charges, and the growth of the biometrics markets. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements.

Risk factors related to our business include, but are not limited to: i) the biometrics market may not experience significant growth or our products may not achieve broad acceptance; ii) we face intense competition from other biometrics solution providers; iii) our business is subject to rapid technological change; iv) our software products may have errors, defects or bugs which could harm our business; v) our business may be adversely affected by our use of open source software; vi) we rely on third party software to develop and provide our solutions and significant defects in third party software could harm our business; and vii) we may be sued by third parties for alleged infringement of their proprietary rights.

We refer you to the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and other reports and filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT

Company Contact

Delaney Gembis

Aware, Inc.

781-687-0393

marketing@aware.com