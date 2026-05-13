Brunswick Corporation Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report, Marking Meaningful Progress Across People, Products and the Environment

METTAWA, Ill., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest marine technology company, today released its 2025 Sustainability Report, detailing meaningful progress in initiatives that benefit its people, its products and the environment.

"2025 was a milestone year for Brunswick, one in which we met or exceeded our environmental sustainability commitments set in 2022," said Jennifer Koenig, Chief Sustainability Officer at Brunswick Corporation. "Sustainability is woven into how we innovate, how we operate and how we serve our customers, and the progress detailed in this report makes clear the momentum we are building for the years ahead."

2025 Highlights

The 2025 Sustainability Report details achievements across Brunswick's three sustainability pillars:

Environment

Reduced combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 48% since 2022, with continued reductions of Scope 3 emissions.

Surpassed the Company's renewable electricity goal, matching 74% of companywide electricity consumption with renewable sources through strategic energy partnerships.

Products

Introduced more than 100 new products again in 2025, reflecting sustained investment in technologies that enhance performance and the on-water customer experience.

People

Maintained employee safety key performance metrics well below the U.S. national peer average.

Recognized as an employer of choice by leading organizations including Forbes, Newsweek and Time.

The full 2025 Sustainability Report is available at: https://brunswick.com/sustainability





About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is a global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Its technology-driven solutions are informed by deep consumer insights and guided by the belief that “Next Never Rests™.” Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands across marine propulsion (including Mercury Marine), parts and accessories (including Attwood), and marine electronics (including Simrad and Lowrance), as well as boat brands including Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Lund, and Harris. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, Brunswick has approximately 14,000 employees operating in 26 countries. Learn more at Brunswick.com.