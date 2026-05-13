Bath & Body Works To Report First Quarter Results On May 27, 2026

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) announced today that it plans to report its first quarter 2026 financial results before market open on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. In conjunction with this report, the company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET during which Daniel Heaf, chief executive officer, and Eva Boratto, chief financial officer, will discuss the company's results and provide a business update. Supplemental materials will be posted approximately 90 minutes prior to the start of the conference call on the events and presentations page in the Investors section of the company’s website at bbwinc.com.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the conference call are invited to dial 877-407-9219 (domestic) or 412-652-1274 (international). A telephone replay of the conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 (domestic) or 201-612-7415 (international) and entering access code 13760165.

To listen to the audio webcast, please visit the events and presentations page in the Investors section of the company’s website at bbwinc.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately three hours following the live call and archived for 90 days.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:

Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, driven by the belief that everybody deserves to feel good.

The brand’s beloved and iconic scents are expertly crafted for exceptional performance and a luxury fragrance experience. Formulated with thoughtfully chosen ingredients, Bath & Body Works’ body care products are available in multiple forms including fine fragrance mist, body cream, lotion, eau de parfum, body wash, hand soap, sanitizer and more. The brand’s famous 3-wick candles are made with rich, high quality fragrance oils layered throughout a premium soy wax base, for up to 45 hours of room-filling fragrance.

Consumers can shop Bath & Body Works anytime and anywhere they choose, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,900 stores in the U.S. and Canada, 500-plus international locations, online at bathandbodyworks.com and on Amazon.

For further information, please contact:

Bath & Body Works:

Investor Relations

Luke Long

investorrelations@bbw.com

Media Relations

Emmy Beach

communications@bbw.com