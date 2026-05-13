SS Innovations Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Record quarterly revenue driven by strong growth in SSi Mantra installations and procedures

 | Source: SS Innovations SS Innovations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SS Innovations International, Inc. (the “Company” or “SS Innovations”) (Nasdaq: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, today announced unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 13, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Overview

  • Revenue increased 116.8% to $11.1 million from $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Gross margin expanded to 48.0% from 21.2% in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Gross profit rose 390.0% to $5.3 million from $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Net loss of $3.6 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $5.7 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.
  • SSi Mantra surgical robotic system installations totaled 26, up 73.3% from 15 installations in the first quarter of 2025.

As of March 31, 2026

  • Long-term debt of $0.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.0 million, excluding restricted cash.
  • SSi Mantra cumulative installed base totaled 194 across eleven countries and cumulative surgeries reached 9,744, including 157 telesurgeries, 482 cardiac procedures and 161 pediatric surgeries.

CEO Commentary

Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SS Innovations, commented, “In the first quarter of 2026 we reported record quarterly revenue of $11.1 million, up 117% year over year, driven by robust growth in SSi Mantra installations and procedures. Strong adoption by hospitals and physicians reflects the SSi Mantra’s cutting-edge surgical robotic technology, differentiated features, user friendliness, training capabilities, and cost efficiency. Among other developments in the quarter, we received regulatory approval for the SSi Mantra for multiple indications in Sri Lanka and Kenya and for telesurgery in Indonesia and the Philippines. We also successfully completed a private placement in March 2026 that provided SS Innovations with approximately $18.6 million in gross proceeds to fuel growth initiatives.”

Dr. Srivastava continued, “Looking ahead, we aim to fortify our position as a leader in the substantial Indian market, expand our global footprint in underserved countries, and secure entry into the United States and European Union markets. We expect the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to complete its review of our 510(k) premarket notification for the SSi Mantra this year. Separately, we continue along the pathway towards a European Union CE marking certification for the SSi Mantra, which we believe we can also obtain in 2026. We are very excited about the growth runway ahead and remain steadfast in our commitment to democratizing access to advanced surgical robotic care.”

Select Business Highlights in First Quarter 2025

  • In January 2026, the Company received regulatory approval for the SSi Mantra from the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (“NMRA”) in Sri Lanka and from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (“PPB”) in Kenya.
  • On March 9, 2026, the Company announced the completion of a private placement of its common stock, generating approximately $18.6 million in gross proceeds before deducting offering expenses, to support growth initiatives. In the offering, the Company offered and sold a total of 5,774,839 shares of common stock consisting of: an aggregate of 1,300,006 shares of common stock at an average price of $4.00 per share to certain of the Company’s directors and executive officers, or a total of approximately $5.2 million; and an aggregate of 4,474,833 shares of common stock at $3.00 per share, or approximately $13.4 million cumulatively, to non-affiliate investors.
  • On March 18, 2026, the Company announced that the SSi Mantra surgical robotic system received approval for telesurgeries in Indonesia and the Philippines.   

Revenue Breakdown and Summary of Installations / Surgeries

CategoryQ1 2025Q1 2026VariancePercentage
System sales$4,502,482$9,575,370$5,072,888 112.7%
Instrument sales 477,208 1,151,228 674,020 141.2%
Warranty sales 122,504 357,686 235,182 192.0%
Lease income 18,416 17,082 (1,334)(7.2)%
Total revenue$5,120,610$11,101,366$5,980,756 116.8%
     
SSi Mantra installations 15 26 11 73.3%
Cumulative installed base1 78 194 116 148.7%
     
SSi Mantra surgeries 787 1,859 1,072 136.2%
Cumulative surgeries1 3,568 9,744 6,176 173.1%
 

1 at period end

About SS Innovations
SS Innovations International, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSII) develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The Company’s product range includes its proprietary “SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of “SSi Mudra” surgical instruments, which support a variety of robotic surgical procedures including cardiac surgery. An American company headquartered in India, SS Innovations plans to expand the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions. Visit the Company’s website at ssinnovations.com or LinkedIn for more information and updates.

About the SSi Mantra
The SSi Mantra surgical robotic system is a user-friendly, modular, multi-arm system with advanced technology features, including: 3 to 5 modular robotic arms, an open-faced ergonomic surgeon command center, a large 3D 4K monitor, a touch panel monitor for all patient related information display, a virtual real-time image of the robotic patient side arm carts, and the ability for superimposition of 3D models of diagnostic imaging. The optional SSi MantrAsana Tele Surgeon Console is a portable, compact alternative to the SSi Mantra’s standard surgeon command center that provides equivalent control functionality while enabling enhanced portability, ergonomic flexibility, and telesurgery capability. The SSi Mantra utilizes over 40 different types of robotic endo-surgical instruments to support different specialties, including cardiac surgery, and 5mm instruments for the pediatric population and ENT surgeries. A vision cart provides the table-side team with the same magnified 3D 4K view as the surgeon to provide better safety and efficiency. The SSi Mantra has been clinically validated in India in more than 170 different types of surgical procedures.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “designed,” “potential,” “forecast,” “target,” “objective,” “goal,” or the negatives of such terms or other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or SS Innovations’ future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
The Equity Group        
Kalle Ahl, CFA                
T: (303) 953-9878        
kahl@theequitygroup.com

Devin Sullivan, Managing Director
T: (212) 836-9608
dsullivan@theequitygroup.com

Media Contact:
RooneyPartners LLC
Kate Barrette
T: (212) 223-0561
kbarrette@rooneypartners.com


SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
 
   As of 
   March 31,
2026		  December 31,
2025		 
ASSETS       
Current Assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents  $15,979,714  $3,206,406 
Restricted cash   7,631,336   5,937,650 
Accounts receivable, net   14,054,376   12,398,542 
Inventory   17,066,091   17,064,002 
Prepaids and other current assets   11,530,000   10,166,823 
Total Current Assets   66,261,517   48,773,423 
          
Property, plant, and equipment, net   8,831,423   9,100,546 
Right of use asset, net   2,499,490   2,754,020 
Deferred tax assets, net   805,750   533,727 
Accounts receivable, net-non current   7,265,911   8,566,654 
Restricted cash- non current   394,630   458,964 
Prepaids and other non current assets   4,488,168   4,038,883 
Total Assets  $90,546,889  $74,226,217 
          
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY         
Current Liabilities         
Bank overdraft facility  $11,156,147  $11,442,948 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   576,237   579,169 
Accounts payable   4,403,170   5,127,193 
Deferred revenue   3,582,631   3,266,686 
Accrued expenses & other current liabilities   6,326,818   5,825,702 
Total Current Liabilities   26,045,003   26,241,698 
          
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion   2,086,534   2,337,697 
Deferred Revenue- non current   7,501,283   7,139,807 
Other non current liabilities   390,656   288,764 
Total Liabilities  $36,023,476  $36,007,966 
Commitments and contingencies         
Stockholders’ equity:         
          
Preferred stock, authorized 5,000,000 shares of Series A, Non-Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 1,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026, and December 31, 2025   1   1 
Common stock, 250,000,000 shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 200,131,535 shares and 194,165,141 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 respectively   20,013   19,416 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (3,573,137)  (2,022,660)
Additional paid in capital   116,549,124   95,111,511 
Capital reserve   899,917   899,917 
Accumulated deficit   (59,372,505)  (55,789,934)
Total stockholders’ equity   54,523,413   38,218,251 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity  $90,546,889  $74,226,217 
 


SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
 
   For The Three months ended 
   March 31,
2026		  March 31,
2025		 
        
REVENUES         
System sales   9,575,370   4,502,482 
Instruments sale   1,151,228   477,208 
Warranty sale   357,686   122,504 
Lease income   17,082   18,416 
Total revenue  $11,101,366  $5,120,610 
Cost of revenue   (5,774,145)  (4,033,402)
          
GROSS PROFIT   5,327,221   1,087,208 
          
OPERATING EXPENSES:         
Research & development expense   995,440   1,010,095 
Stock compensation expense   3,144,315   2,379,212 
Depreciation and amortization expense   323,747   208,882 
Selling, general and administrative expense   4,502,476   3,410,872 
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES   8,965,978   7,009,061 
          
Loss from operations   (3,638,757)  (5,921,853)
          
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):         
Interest Expense   (284,051)  (379,905)
Interest and other income, net   491,589   620,405 
TOTAL INCOME, NET   207,538   240,500 
          
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES   (3,431,219)  (5,681,353)
Income tax expense   151,352   - 
NET LOSS  $(3,582,571) $(5,681,353)
          
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS         
          
NET LOSS  $(3,582,571) $(5,681,353)
          
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):         
Foreign currency translation loss   (1,557,111)  6,876 
Retirement Benefit   4,781   15,838 
RECLASSIFICATION ADJUSTMENTS:         
Retirement Benefit (1)   3,056   - 
Income tax effects relating to retirement benefit   (1,203)  - 
TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS   (1,550,477)  22,714 
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS  $(5,133,048) $(5,658,639)


(1)These are reclassified to net loss and are included in other expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.


SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 
  For The Three months ended 
  March 31, 2026  March 31, 2025 
Cash flows from operating activities:      
       
Net loss $(3,582,571) $(5,681,353)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  323,747   208,882 
Operating lease expense  220,493   205,275 
Interest Expense  43,555   155,015 
Interest and other income, net  (415,465)  (140,928)
Deferred income tax benefit  (301,036)  - 
Stock compensation expense  3,144,315   2,379,212 
Provision for / (Reversal of) credit loss reserve, net  230,616   (422,711)
Provision for slow moving inventory  (6,248)  - 
         
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable, net  (245,111)  1,275,750 
Inventory, net  4,159   (5,082,673)
Deferred revenue  677,421   823,947 
Prepaids and other assets  (2,066,322)  (1,003,604)
Accounts payable  (704,764)  1,329,028 
Income taxes payable, net  323,014   - 
Accrued expenses & other liabilities  256,441   48,331 
Operating lease payment  (214,180)  (197,545)
Net cash used in operating activities  (2,311,936)  (6,103,374)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchase of property, plant and equipment  (54,189)  (872,804)
Net cash used in investing activities  (54,189)  (872,804)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from bank overdraft facility (net)  (286,801)  (312,495)
Proceeds from Private Investment in Public Equity, net of transaction costs  18,446,498   - 
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes to principal shareholder  -   28,000,000 
Repayment of convertible notes to principal shareholder, including interest  -   (4,212,637)
Repayment of convertible notes to other investors, including interest  -   (1,068,849)
Net cash provided by financing activities  18,159,697   22,406,019 
         
Net change in cash  15,793,572   15,429,841 
Effect of exchange rate on cash  (1,390,012)  25,412 
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year  9,603,020   6,623,535 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year $24,005,680  $22,078,788 
 

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NASDAQ:SSII SS Innovations International SSi Mantra Medical Devices Surgical Robotic System MedTech Healthtech Healthcare

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