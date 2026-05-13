CNS Drug Delivery Technologies Are Reshaping Alzheimer’s and Biodefense Research

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioMedWire Editorial Coverage: Among the most guarded structures in human biology, the brain is also one of the hardest to treat. The blood-brain barrier (BBB), a specialized biological membrane, shields neural tissue from foreign substances, including most therapeutic agents. As cases of Alzheimer's disease climb worldwide and governments sharpen their focus on biodefense, the absence of efficient pathways for delivering drugs to the brain is fast becoming one of medicine's most pressing unresolved problems. Companies such as Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) (profile) are responding to this challenge with next-generation delivery platforms engineered to circumvent biological barriers and ensure direct, targeted access to the central nervous system (CNS). Oncotelic has developed a proprietary intranasal nose-to-brain (N2B) system capable of rapidly shuttling therapeutics to the brain, a signal of growing industry consensus that delivery innovation, not merely drug discovery, will drive the next wave of breakthroughs in CNS medicine. Oncotelic joins a group of leading biopharma companies working in the biopharmaceutical and advanced therapeutics space, including Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) and Lunai Bioworks Inc. (NASDAQ: LNAI).

While the blood-brain barrier is vital for maintaining neurological health, it simultaneously creates a major obstacle for drug developers.

Oncotelic Therapeutics is pursuing a position in a segment of the market focused on enabling faster, more reliable access to the brain.

CNS drug delivery is not only a concern for chronic disease, it is also a strategic priority in the area of national security and biodefense.

Designed as a device-enabled approach to direct CNS delivery, Oncotelic's N2B delivery system offers a potential alternative to traditional systemic or intramuscular routes.

Oncotelic Therapeutics is building along these lines. Its focus on scalable, adaptable delivery infrastructure positions the company to pursue multiple CNS indications from a shared platform base.



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Why the Blood-Brain Barrier Is So Difficult to Overcome

The blood-brain barrier functions as a tightly regulated biological filter, shielding brain tissue from harmful substances traveling through the bloodstream. While this defense mechanism is vital for maintaining neurological health, it simultaneously creates a major obstacle for drug developers. Research shows that the BBB blocks the passage of most chemical compounds, permitting entry only to certain molecules that meet narrow size and chemistry criteria. The result is that even promising therapeutic candidates often fail to produce meaningful effects simply because they cannot reach the brain in sufficient concentrations.

The scale of this problem is striking. Scientific consensus suggests that close to 98% of small-molecule drugs and virtually all biologic therapies are unable to cross the BBB effectively, making this a defining limitation in CNS pharmaceutical development. It also contributes disproportionately to clinical trial failures in neurology, compounds that show real therapeutic promise may nonetheless stumble in trials not because the drug is ineffective, but because it cannot reach its target.

The downstream consequences reach across some of the most prevalent and devastating conditions in neurology, from Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease to primary brain tumors. After decades of intensive research and massive capital investment, effective treatment options for many CNS disorders remain frustratingly scarce. The persistent failure to achieve adequate drug concentrations in the brain has slowed progress across the field, making the search for workable delivery solutions an urgent scientific and commercial priority.

Within this context, Oncotelic Therapeutics is developing technologies specifically aimed at getting around these BBB limitations. A concrete marker of progress is the company's recent announcement that it has finalized a strategic monetization agreement with Lunai Bioworks, in which Oncotelic transferred rights to its N2B delivery system for defined applications in biodefense and Alzheimer's disease.

“Under the terms of the agreement, Oncotelic has granted Lunai Bioworks worldwide rights to the N2B delivery system IP portfolio within defined fields, specifically biodefense medical countermeasures and Alzheimer's disease only,” the announcement stated. “The company continues to evaluate additional partnerships to further monetize its portfolio while maintaining strategic control over core assets.”

By treating delivery infrastructure as a core asset rather than a secondary consideration, Oncotelic is positioning itself within a broader industry move toward integrated solutions that attack the CNS delivery problem head-on.

The Growing Weight of Alzheimer's, Neurological Disease

The worldwide toll of Alzheimer's disease and other similar forms of dementia is expanding at an alarming pace. According to the World Health Organization, some 57 million people are currently living with dementia globally, a figure projected to grow sharply in the decades ahead as aging populations increase. The human and economic costs of this expansion are substantial, placing mounting pressure on healthcare systems, families, and public finances.

Despite this, therapeutic progress has moved slowly. The Alzheimer's Association notes that while researchers have made meaningful strides in understanding the disease at a molecular level, clinical translation has lagged. Drug candidates that look compelling in preclinical settings frequently falter in human trials, often because adequate therapeutic concentrations cannot be sustained within brain tissue, a problem that loops directly back to delivery.

New developments across the biopharma landscape highlight both the promise and the stubborn limitations of current approaches. Therapies with demonstrated clinical signals still face ongoing scrutiny over whether effects are consistent and durable, and debates frequently return to the challenge of achieving reliable drug exposure in the brain. These dynamics support the view that delivery remains one of the defining bottlenecks in CNS medicine.

Against this backdrop, Oncotelic Therapeutics is pursuing a position in a segment of the market focused on enabling faster, more reliable access to the brain. By orienting its platform toward targeted and precision delivery, the company is placing itself within a space where solving the delivery problem could substantially improve results across a spectrum of neurodegenerative conditions.

Biodefense and the Imperative for Fast CNS Intervention

CNS drug delivery is not only a concern for chronic disease, it is also a strategic priority in the area of national security and biodefense. Certain chemical and biological threats act directly on the nervous system, and when they do, the window for effective intervention can be extremely narrow. In these high-stakes scenarios, how fast and how effectively a treatment reaches the brain can mean the difference between survival and catastrophic neurological damage.

Federal agencies have taken notice. The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) plays a leading role in funding medical countermeasure development for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Defense has identified CNS injury treatment and neuroprotection as core research areas, a reflection of the operational importance of maintaining neurological function in personnel exposed to hazardous environments.

These policy priorities converge on a shared need: Delivery systems that work fast, bypass conventional physiological obstacles, and ensure therapeutics arrive in the brain at concentrations sufficient to produce meaningful effects. When minutes matter, inefficient delivery translates directly into worsened outcomes.

Oncotelic Therapeutics is navigating this landscape by exploring applications of its delivery technology that span both commercial medicine and government-funded biodefense programs. This dual-use potential, which is capable of addressing both civilian neurological diseases and emergency response needs, reflects a broader movement toward versatile platforms that can generate value across multiple high-impact markets.

Nose-to-Brain Delivery Emerges as a Leading Alternative

With conventional drug delivery approaches repeatedly running into BBB-related constraints, alternative methods that circumvent the barrier entirely are attracting growing scientific and commercial interest. Among them, intranasal, or “nose-to-brain,” delivery has established itself as a particularly compelling option. This pathway leverages anatomical connections between the nasal passages and the brain to transport therapeutic agents directly into CNS tissue, bypassing the bloodstream altogether.

Research highlights the capacity of intranasal delivery systems to meaningfully improve drug transport to the brain while keeping systemic exposure low. Evidence from multiple studies indicates that this approach can raise bioavailability and reduce adverse effects—a combination that makes it attractive for long-term use in neurological conditions where patients require sustained treatment.

Industry analysis from Deloitte reinforces this trend, noting that CNS therapeutic innovation is shifting its center of gravity from new molecular entities toward delivery technologies. As pharmaceutical and biotech companies seek more consistent clinical outcomes, the ability to get drugs to the right place in the right amounts is increasingly the variable that separates success from failure.

Oncotelic's N2B delivery system embodies this philosophy. Designed as a device-enabled approach to direct CNS delivery, it offers a potential alternative to traditional systemic or intramuscular routes. By bypassing the blood-brain barrier, the platform is engineered to accelerate therapeutic onset and improve targeting of the neurological pathways implicated in both acute biodefense emergencies and chronic conditions like Alzheimer's disease.

Platform Strategies Are Reshaping CNS Innovation

The trajectory of CNS drug development is moving away from single-asset bets and toward platform-based architectures that can support multiple therapies, indications and commercial pathways. Unlike conventional drug development models, platform approaches offer scalability and adaptability, both qualities particularly suited to an area such as CNS medicine, where diverse conditions often share the same core delivery challenges.

Platform-based models allow companies to spread risk across multiple programs while building on a shared technological foundation. By engineering systems that can be configured for different drugs or conditions, developers create multiple routes to revenue while reducing overexposure to any single program's outcome. This structure also aligns naturally with the principles of precision medicine, in which targeted delivery is integral to achieving outcomes that are both effective and patient-specific.

For investors, platform strategies carry a distinct appeal. They offer exposure across a range of markets, including neurodegenerative diseases and biodefense, while creating natural opportunities for partnerships, out-licensing, and monetization. This blend of near-term revenue potential with long-term pipeline value is especially compelling in a sector where timelines are long and the risk of any individual asset failing is high.

Oncotelic Therapeutics is building along these lines. Its focus on scalable, adaptable delivery infrastructure positions the company to pursue multiple CNS indications from a shared platform base. By combining short-term monetization strategies, such as the Lunai Bioworks agreement, with longer-term development opportunities, the company reflects an industry-wide shift toward approaches that address both the scientific complexity and the commercial realities of the CNS space.

The challenge of delivering drugs to the brain persists as one of the most consequential barriers in contemporary medicine. With Alzheimer's disease caseloads climbing and national attention focusing on biodefense, the demand for faster and more reliable CNS delivery solutions is intensifying. Meeting that demand will require progress not just in discovering new compounds but in reimagining how those compounds are transported to their targets.

Companies working to overcome the blood-brain barrier and enable targeted, efficient brain delivery are staking out positions at the leading edge of a significant shift. Oncotelic Therapeutics is one participant in this broader movement, advancing platform-based approaches designed to expand what is therapeutically possible in CNS medicine. As the field continues to evolve, the capacity to deliver drugs reliably and precisely to the brain may well emerge as the central determinant of future medical progress.

Biopharma Innovation Continues Advancing Therapeutics

The biopharma and advanced therapeutics sector continues to see strong momentum as companies expand research pipelines, pursue strategic partnerships and accelerate development of next-generation treatments targeting complex diseases. Recent announcements across oncology, immunology and precision medicine highlight growing investment in innovative biologics, AI-driven drug discovery, targeted therapies and advanced platform technologies designed to improve outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat conditions.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) has acquired Dark Blue Therapeutics, a move that will bolster the company’s oncology pipeline and expand its capabilities in targeted protein degradation and leukemia therapeutics. The company noted that acute myeloid leukemia remains one of the most difficult cancers to treat and that the acquisition complements and extends its research in targeted protein degradation and leukemia therapeutics, as well as advances its strategy to invest in novel therapeutic targets and next-generation oncology medicines designed to address difficult-to-treat cancers.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) continues advancing its position in the biopharma and advanced therapeutics space through its Innovative Medicine division, which the company describes as “leading where medicine is going.” According to JNJ, patients inform and inspire the company’s science-based innovations, which continue to change and save lives with rigorous science and compassion by addressing the most complex diseases and focusing on unlocking the medicines of tomorrow. The company’s areas of healthcare focus include oncology, immunology, neuroscience and cardiopulmonary.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) has entered an exclusive licensing agreement with RemeGen for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of RC148, a novel investigational Programmed Cell Death-1 (PD-1)/Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF)-targeted bispecific antibody. RC148 is being developed both as a monotherapy and in combination regimens across multiple advanced solid tumors, reinforcing the company’s continued expansion in next-generation oncology therapeutics. The agreement reflects AbbVie’s strategy to strengthen its oncology pipeline through innovative biologics and advanced immunotherapy approaches targeting difficult cancers.

Lunai Bioworks Inc. (NASDAQ: LNAI) announced the launch of an AI oncology pilot with a clinical-stage partner to analyze randomized phase 2 metastatic colorectal cancer survival trial data. The objective of the partnership is to define biologically meaningful patient subgroups that may benefit most from the investigational therapy. Under the pilot agreement, Lunai will deploy its proprietary Augusta AI platform to evaluate de-identified patient-level clinical, imaging, and longitudinal outcomes data, with a focus on overall survival and disease progression endpoints. By integrating traditional clinical variables with AI-derived imaging features and temporal response patterns, Lunai aims to generate data-driven enrichment strategies designed aid in the FDA trial design, including optimized inclusion criteria, endpoint strategy, and its statistical powering.

These developments reflect the increasing importance of scientific innovation, data-driven discovery and advanced therapeutic modalities in shaping the future of medicine. As the industry continues evolving toward more personalized, targeted and technology-enabled approaches, companies operating in the space are positioning themselves to play a major role in advancing treatment options across a broad range of serious diseases.

For more information, visit Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc.

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