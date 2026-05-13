NHA’s 2026 Industry Outlook Highlights Growing Need for Allied Health Professionals and the Rising Value of Certification

BOSTON, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Healthcareer Association (NHA), the largest allied health certification agency in the United States and an Ascend Learning brand, today released its 2026 Industry Outlook, based on a national survey of nearly 200 healthcare employers across seven of the most in-demand allied health roles, including medical assistants, patient care technicians, pharmacy technicians, and EKG technicians. The report highlights how expanding responsibilities, skills gaps, and workforce pressures are reshaping how care is delivered – and where employers must adapt to meet growing demand.

The report finds many allied health professionals – particularly those in patient facing roles – are taking on expanded responsibilities as healthcare organizations navigate staffing shortages and rising demand for care. Across all surveyed roles, at least 30% of employers report increased responsibilities across allied health roles, with 48% citing expanded duties for medical assistants – the highest of any professional subgroup.

“Allied health professionals, particularly in patient-facing roles, are playing an increasingly important part in how care is delivered across healthcare organizations,” said Kathy Hunter, Category Leader, NHA at Ascend Learning. “Keeping pace with that shift requires continued investment in training, credentialing, and career development to support a workforce that is ready for these expanded responsibilities.”

Key Findings from the 2026 Industry Outlook:

Many allied health professionals are taking on expanded responsibilities

Certification is strongly linked to higher performance and retention

Employers continue to face challenges hiring qualified talent and retaining critical support staff

Employers report gaps in applied clinical skills and are turning to apprenticeships, internships, and on-the-job training to bridge that divide

Clear career pathways are emerging as a critical strategy for workforce retention





Across the roles surveyed, a majority of employers report requiring or encouraging certification, and most indicate that a significant portion of their workforce is already certified.

As expectations for allied health professionals continue to rise, certification emerges as a critical differentiator in both hiring and retention. Employers consistently point to credentials as a reliable signal of job readiness and long-term value. The findings show:

89% would choose a certified candidate over a non-certified candidate when all else is equal

71% of employers say certification correlates with higher performance

66% report stronger retention among certified employees

74% of employers report increasing pay when employees earn professional certification.



Employers Emphasize Need for Applied Skills

While credentials remain foundational, employers report ongoing gaps in applied skills, including communication, patient interaction, and time management. These skills are critical in clinical settings and are often developed through hands-on experience.

“We’re asking more of our allied health teams than ever before. Foundational and skill level competency is essential,” said Keira Washlack, Director of Nursing Education, Outpatient of Allegheny Health Network. “That is why hiring candidates with credentials is critical, we know that they are coming in with the foundation needed to succeed in the role.”

To address these gaps, healthcare organizations are expanding experiential learning opportunities. Seventy-nine percent of respondents say apprenticeship programs are effective tools for hiring quality talent, alongside on-the-job training and internships.

Career Pathways Support Retention

As competition for talent intensifies, employers increasingly view career pathways as a critical strategy for retaining entry-level allied health workers and building a more sustainable, long-term workforce pipeline.

91% of employers believe career laddering programs improve retention

64% currently offer internal training and advancement programs

24% plan to implement these programs within the next year





The findings underscore the need for continued collaboration between employers and educators to ensure allied health professionals are prepared to meet evolving workforce demands and sustain care delivery in an increasingly complex healthcare environment.

Download the full 2026 Industry Outlook and explore the findings here.

About National Healthcareer Association (NHA)

NHA is building the next generation of allied health professionals. Since 1989, we have helped over 1.25 million people access a better future in healthcare. From innovative learning solutions to certification and career development, we partner with individuals, educators and employers to elevate the learning experience, ensure practice and career readiness and drive positive outcomes for the industry, allied health professionals, and ultimately patients.

About Ascend Learning

Ascend Learning is a leading healthcare and learning technology company. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other licensure-driven occupations. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, allied health professionals, certified personal trainers, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers. Learn more at www.ascendlearning.com.

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