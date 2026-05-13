[Latest] Global Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags Market Size/Share Worth USD 5.46 Billion by 2035 at a 6.8% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material Type (PVC Bags, DEHP-containing PVC, DEHP-free PVC, Non-PVC Bags, Polyolefin Bags, EVA Bags, Polypropylene Bags, Glass Bottles), By Chamber Type (Single-Chamber Bags, Multi-Chamber Bags, Two-Chamber Bags, Three-Chamber Bags), By Capacity (50-100 ml, 100-250 ml, 250-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, Above 1000 ml), By Application (Fluid Therapy, Hydration, Electrolyte Balance, Nutrition Therapy, Parenteral Nutrition, Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN), Drug Administration, Antibiotics, Chemotherapy, Pain Management, Blood & Blood Products, Other Applications), By End-User (Hospitals, General Hospitals, Specialty Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.





According to the latest research study, the global Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags Market was valued at approximately USD 2.82 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.01 billion in 2026, with a projected value of around USD 5.46 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.8% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags Market Revenue and Trends

The intravenous (IV) fluid bag market is a global market that provides sterile and flexible containers for safely delivering hydration fluids, electrolytes, medications, parenteral nutrition, and blood products in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory facilities, and home care.

The IV fluid bags market has been increasing at a significant rate, owing to the rise in the number of chronic diseases, the increase in surgical and trauma cases, the rise in the elderly population that requires IV fluids, the growth of home care and ambulatory care, and the development of non-PVC, multi-chamber, and ready-to-use IV fluid bags in the healthcare ecosystems across the world.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the intravenous (IV) fluid bags market?

The growing number of cases of dehydration, chronic illnesses (diabetes, cancer, and kidney disease), malnutrition, and post-operative recovery requirements created by the aging demographics and lifestyle diseases and increasing divorce/surgical rates has increased the demand for IV fluid bag products. With the increasing access to healthcare and outpatient/home based infusion services around the globe, an increased number of patients will be in need of a competent, sterile IV delivery system to provide fluid replacement, medication delivery, and nutrition.

Technological innovations have brought about the introduction of safer patient safety measures such as non-PVC/DEHP-free, multi-chamber bags to allow stable mixing of products, ready-to-use (RTU) premixed solutions, eco-friendly and recyclable designing, and smart/connected technology to help enhance sterility, minimize waste, and improve adherence. The other contributory factors are the increased attention to infection control and sustainability, expanded reimbursement for home infusion, and the government-sustained healthcare infrastructure and emergency preparedness programs in developed and emerging regions.

(A free sample of the Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

As of 2025, with a substantial proportion of intravenous (IV) fluid bags sold by large volumes of hospitals and home care criminalizing non-PVC IV fluid bags, controlled the largest share of the non-PVC IV fluid bags market, due to its high popularity in hospitals and home care due to its superior safety profile (no phthalate leaching), environmental friendliness, and compatibility with sensitive medications; further development of flexible, recyclable, and multi-chamber non-PVC designs was identified by large numbers of clinicians and pharmacists as the best way of reducing patient risk and supporting sustainable healthcare practices.

By Distribution Channel

The most significant market share can be found in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, which are the major locations of bulk purchasing, sterile storage, and high usage of IV fluid bags in acute care, surgical, and emergency units. These channels have been the choice for delivering intravenous fluid bags because they offer professional knowledge on fluid selection, compatibility checks, and administration protocols in the high-acuity settings.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags market forward?

What are the Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players have?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

With good healthcare services infrastructure, a high chronic disease burden, high regulatory standards supporting non-PVC substitutes, and a broad usage of home-infusion electronic devices, the North American market controls the entire market of intravenous (IV) fluid bags in the world. North America is advantageous too with powerful reimbursement policies, the existence of major manufacturers and the incorporation of environment-friendly and ready-to-use solutions at an earlier stage. The increased concentration of the key players in the industries and constant innovation as well as large volumes of surgical procedures enhance the continued dominative position of North America.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific market is registering the highest growth rate in the intravenous (IV) fluid bags market due to its large population, increasing healthcare spending, a rise in surgical procedures, the expansion of hospitals and home care facilities, and a growing interest in managing chronic diseases. The adoption of IV fluid bags has been observed to increase notably in the countries of China, India, and Japan as the affordability has been on the rise, the infrastructure has grown and the access to healthcare modernization and emergency programs is supported by the government. This region will experience rapid market growth in the Asia Pacific due to the acceleration of medical tourism, the increase in the number of private hospitals, and outpatient care.

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Browse the full Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material Type (PVC Bags, DEHP-containing PVC, DEHP-free PVC, Non-PVC Bags, Polyolefin Bags, EVA Bags, Polypropylene Bags, Glass Bottles), By Chamber Type (Single-Chamber Bags, Multi-Chamber Bags, Two-Chamber Bags, Three-Chamber Bags), By Capacity (50-100 ml, 100-250 ml, 250-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, Above 1000 ml), By Application (Fluid Therapy, Hydration, Electrolyte Balance, Nutrition Therapy, Parenteral Nutrition, Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN), Drug Administration, Antibiotics, Chemotherapy, Pain Management, Blood & Blood Products, Other Applications), By End-User (Hospitals, General Hospitals, Specialty Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/intravenous-iv-fluid-bags-market

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 3.01 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 5.46 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 2.82 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.8% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Material Type, Chamber Type, Capacity, Application, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In December 2025: Baxter expanded its ready-to-use IV portfolio with new multi-chamber non-PVC bags featuring enhanced stability for parenteral nutrition and critical care fluids, improving safety and reducing preparation time in hospital and home settings.

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List of the prominent players in the Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags Market:

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Kabi AG

ICU Medical Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Grifols S.A.

JW Life Science Corporation

Technoflex

Sippex IV Bag

Renolit SE

Others

The Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags Market is segmented as follows:

By Material Type

PVC Bags

o DEHP-containing PVC

o DEHP-free PVC

Non-PVC Bags

o Polyolefin Bags

o EVA Bags

o Polypropylene Bags

Glass Bottles

By Chamber Type

Single-Chamber Bags

Multi-Chamber Bags

o Two-Chamber Bags

o Three-Chamber Bags

By Capacity

50-100 ml

100-250 ml

250-500 ml

500-1000 ml

Above 1000 ml

By Application

Fluid Therapy

o Hydration

o Electrolyte Balance

Nutrition Therapy

o Parenteral Nutrition

o Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN)

Drug Administration

o Antibiotics

o Chemotherapy

o Pain Management

Blood & Blood Products

Other Applications

By End-User

Hospitals

o General Hospitals

o Specialty Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Healthcare

Clinics

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/intravenous-iv-fluid-bags-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags Market Report

The Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and noneconomic factors.

Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags industry.

Managers in the Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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