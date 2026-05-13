Globex Options Carp Fluorspar Property in Nevada to Evion Group NL of Australia

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. ((Globex)GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce that Globex Nevada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Globex, has entered an option agreement with Evion Group NL (Evion, EVG-ASX) on Globex’s Carp Fluorspar property in Nevada (see Globex press release from May 15, 2025 for information on the Carp property). Evion has the option to pay US$1.645 million in cash payments, US$2.0 million in Evion Shares, and complete US$3.75 million in work expenditures on the Carp property over four years to earn 100% interest in the property. At the time of Evion completing their earn in, Globex will retain a 3% GMR royalty (with no buy down) on the property, including a 10-mile area of influence upon which the royalty will apply.

The deal terms for Evion to earn 100% of the Carp property are summarized below:

On agreement execution of April 7, 2026, Evion paid Globex US$35,000, non-refundable to allow for a 30-day period to seek ASX approval.

With ASX approval now in hand, Evion must pay US$150,000 cash, US$250,000 in Evion shares, and complete work expenditures on the property of US$500,000 before the first anniversary.

On April 7, 2027 (1 st anniversary) Evion must pay US$260,000 in cash, US$450,000 in Evion shares, and complete work expenditures on the property of $500,000 by the second anniversary.

anniversary) Evion must pay US$260,000 in cash, US$450,000 in Evion shares, and complete work expenditures on the property of $500,000 by the second anniversary. On April 7, 2028 (2 nd anniversary) Evion must pay US$450,000 in cash, US$500,000 in Evion’s Shares, and complete work expenditures on the property of US$1,000,000 by the third anniversary.

anniversary) Evion must pay US$450,000 in cash, US$500,000 in Evion’s Shares, and complete work expenditures on the property of US$1,000,000 by the third anniversary. On April 7, 2029 (3rd Anniversary) Evion must pay US$ 750,000 in cash, US$800,000 in Evion shares, and complete work expenditures on the property of US$1,750,000 by the fourth anniversary on April 7, 2030.





Carp property highlights:

The Carp property consists of a contiguous claim block of 14 unpatented lode claims situated on the southern flank of the Clover Mountains in Lincoln County, southeastern Nevada, linearly 140 km northeast of Las Vegas. Each claim covers an area of 8.36 hectares, totaling a surface area of 117.06 ha. All are located on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land outside of any conservation areas.

Fluorite was discovered on the property in 1957. Production of fluorspar from four small open pits was initiated in early 1958. Total estimated production up to 1971 was 44,900 tons grading 69% CaF2. Previous work on the property consists of access roads, drill pads, bulldozer cuts, mapping, gravity and magnetic surveys and 62 vertical drill holes totalling 2,182 metres. Eight of the holes intersected near surface (at less than 10 metres) fluorite manto-style mineralization with grades ranging from 10% to 54.8% CaF2.

Globex undertook a mapping program in 2024 following up on the idea that the mineralization may be controlled by NW-SE trending regional structures and by a crosscutting short, N-S fault zone. Fluorite mineralization appears mostly as replacement of carbonate rock, but also as discordant steeply dipping veins/bodies along faults or attached to felsic dykes.

Globex’s geological mapping team collected 25 samples from the Carp property and one about one kilometre northwest of the claim block. Fourteen samples returned very high fluorite grades ranging from 49.83% to 88.15% CaF2, three grading between 22.81% and 32.67% CaF2. Anomalous gold was also found in several samples and a sample of float containing barite-Ag-Pb-Zn probably coming from a sub-vertical mineralized carbonate replacement pipe-shaped body assayed 151.5 ppm AG, 0.28% Cu, 2.79% Pb and 8.64% Zn.

This press release was written by David Christie, P.Geo., President and COO of Globex, in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101 and is based in large part upon information provided and developed by Matthias Jurgeit, Globex’s onsite exploration geologist, a qualified Eurogeologist.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir. Ceo

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto Ontario M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com



Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca