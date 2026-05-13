Bekaert - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

- Approval of a gross dividend of € 1.95 per share

- Approval of the proposed reappointments of Directors

On Wednesday 13 May 2026, Bekaert’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders took place chaired by Jürgen Tinggren, Chairman of the Board of Directors. The following main subjects were considered.

The meeting approved the balance sheet and the income statement per 31 December 2025, as submitted by the Board of Directors, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 1.95 per share. The dividend ex-date is 15 May 2026. The dividend will be payable on 19 May 2026.

The meeting acknowledged the 2025 annual report of the Board of Directors and approved the remuneration report for the year 2025, as well as the proposed amendment to the remuneration policy. Additionally, the meeting discharged the Directors and the Statutory Auditor for their performance of their duties during the financial year 2025 and approved the remuneration of the Directors and the Statutory Auditor.

The meeting approved the proposals:

to reappoint Nicolas D’heygere as Director for a term of four years, until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2030;

to reappoint Toralf Haag as independent Director for a term of four years, until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2030.

Attachment