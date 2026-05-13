Yale New Haven Health Selects Escher Health to Help Improve Access for Medicaid-Eligible Patients

OAKLAND, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Escher Health, a leader in healthcare financial AI, today announced that Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS) is utilizing the company’s solutions to help assist patients who may qualify for Medicaid but are not currently enrolled. The initiative brings a transparent, collaborative, and effective approach to managing coverage of this population.

As changes to federal policies impacting Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces, through H.R. 1, introduce program cuts, work reporting requirements, eligibility re-evaluations every six months, and shorten the reimbursement window for providers, healthcare organizations and patients are facing increased administrative complexity. These changes are projected to result in 11.8 million Americans nationwide losing medical coverage in the next 10 years due to struggles navigating the new paperwork, missing deadlines, or giving up on applying.

YNHHS is the largest provider of Medicaid services in Connecticut. By helping eligible patients secure and maintain appropriate coverage, this collaboration is expected to support continuity of care, reduce uncompensated care, and improve operational efficiency for the health system.

"Yale New Haven is committed to making it easier for people to access the latest medical treatments, as seamlessly as possible," said Jonathan Davis, CPA, Executive Director of Patient Access, Yale New Haven Health. “By partnering with Escher Health, we aim to better support patients who may qualify for Medicaid but are not yet enrolled, while also helping reduce administrative barriers for both patients and our teams.”

"Our collaboration with Escher Health will help us proactively connect eligible individuals to coverage and care while improving operational efficiency across our patient access and revenue cycle workflows,” said Tina Ferreira, Director of Patient Financial Access, Yale New Haven Health.

Escher Health has supported more than 100,000 individuals in enrolling in Medicaid and other safety-net programs. It understands unique patient circumstances and helps them navigate available options, including Medicaid, financial assistance, and other safety net programs -- including Disproportionate Share Hospital (DSH) and 340B. Patients are empowered through self-service options and streamlined follow-up processes intended to improve the patient experience and reduce coverage gaps.

“Too many patients delay or forgo care because navigating eligibility and enrollment processes can be overwhelming,” said Pedram Afshar, MD, PhD, CEO and founder of Escher Health. “We are proud to partner with forward-looking organizations like Yale New Haven Health to help patients access the right programs at the right time, while reducing administrative burden for healthcare staff.”

Escher Health has helped healthcare organizations reduce FTE administrative burden. Revenue leakage and administrative costs are significantly reduced for health systems and health plans, while patients benefit from less coverage gaps.

About Yale New Haven Health

Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS), the largest and most comprehensive healthcare system in Connecticut, is recognized for advanced clinical care, quality, service, cost effectiveness and commitment to improving the health status of the communities it serves. YNHHS includes five hospitals – Bridgeport, Greenwich, Lawrence + Memorial, Westerly and Yale New Haven hospitals, several specialty networks and Northeast Medical Group, a non-profit medical foundation with several hundred community-based and hospital-employed physicians. YNHHS is affiliated with Yale University and Yale Medicine, the clinical practice of the Yale School of Medicine and the largest academic multi-specialty practice in New England. Yale New Haven Hospital is the primary teaching hospital of Yale School of Medicine. www.ynhhs.org.

About Escher Health

Escher Health’s mission is to get the right people on the right program at the right time. Its full service, AI-powered healthcare financial solution for safety net programs, including Medicaid, dramatically reduces revenue leakage for health systems and health plans, while also lessening coverage gaps for patients. Patients are better equipped to navigate access to the appropriate programs, providers get compensated for the care they provide, and plans reduce member churn. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn and visit EscherHealth.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Caouette

+1 508-579-3894

heatherc@rae-communications.com