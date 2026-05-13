Middle East & Africa Medical Aesthetics Devices Market Trends Report 2026-2035: Expanding Use in Managing Medical Conditions, Broadening Dermatologists' Treatment Offerings Beyond Aesthetics

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Medical Aesthetics Devices Market - Distribution by Type of Product and / or Device Offered, Type of Procedure, End User, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa medical aesthetics devices market is set for substantial growth, projected to expand from USD 0.95 billion to USD 2.43 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period. This growth is driven by increased preference for non-invasive cosmetic treatments, proliferating aesthetic clinics, and technological advancements.

Market Growth and Trends

The market's expansion is fueled by a rising demand for minimally invasive procedures that enhance cosmetic appearance without surgery, primarily for anti-aging and skin revitalization. In the MENA region, non-surgical treatments like injectables, skin renewal, and body contouring are especially popular due to their minimal recovery time. High demand for Botox and dermal fillers showcases a shift towards non-invasive procedures.

Beyond cosmetic enhancements, aesthetic-centric devices are finding use in managing medical conditions, broadening dermatologists' treatment offerings beyond aesthetic applications.

Growth Drivers

Economic development, particularly in GCC nations, presents a growth opportunity as increasing disposable incomes bolster spending on quality, non-surgical procedures. The impact of social media drives demand as platforms emphasize beauty standards and promote aesthetic procedures. Concurrently, medical tourism in Dubai and Riyadh offers cost-effective, advanced treatment options, backed by favorable government investments in healthcare infrastructure.

Market Challenges

Despite the optimistic outlook, challenges such as regulatory differences, cultural sensitivities, and lack of skilled professionals may obstruct rapid adoption. Shortage of trained experts limits service expansion and raises safety concerns, affecting consumer trust and satisfaction. Moreover, potential side effects and complications, highlighted on digital platforms, contribute to consumer hesitation.

Invasive Procedures: A Leading Segment

Invasive procedures constitute a significant market share, about 65%, reflecting cultural preferences for transformative surgical outcomes. Countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, and South Africa report high volumes of surgeries such as liposuction and rhinoplasty, indicative of local beauty ideals.

Females: Dominant Demographic

Women dominate the market, driving approximately 90% of procedure volumes. This trend is propelled by societal beauty standards and influences from celebrity culture, particularly impacting women aged 25-45 seeking youth-preserving treatments.

Market Segmentation Highlights

By Product/Device: Botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, chemical peels, body contouring, hair removal, etc.

Botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, chemical peels, body contouring, hair removal, etc. By Procedure Type: Non-invasive, minimally invasive, invasive.

Non-invasive, minimally invasive, invasive. By End User: Hospitals, clinics, med spas.

Hospitals, clinics, med spas. By Gender: Male, Female.

Male, Female. Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect.

Report Highlights

Detailed revenue projections across market segments.

Insights into market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Recommendations for emerging market entrants.

Strategies for tailoring products to customer preferences.

Companies Featured

Allergan (part of AbbVie)

Alma Lasers

Bausch Health

Candela Medical

Cutera

Cynosure

Galderma

Hologic

Johnson & Johnson

Lumenis

Merz Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/15c9vz

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