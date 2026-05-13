Xeriant Signs Letter of Intent for Priority Supply of Advanced Mineral Components for its Proprietary Fire-Retardant Technology

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI), a company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a mineral mining company, establishing Xeriant as a Priority Commercial Partner for the exclusive supply of unique mineral components used in Xeriant’s proprietary fire-retardant formulations.

Under the LOI, Xeriant will have priority access to specific high-quality minerals that are being used in its intumescent fire-retardant chemistry. These minerals enhance the performance of NexBoard™ composite construction panels and the newly launched NexPatch™ fire-resistant joint compound. The strategic partnership also contemplates potential collaboration on additional formulation development using these minerals in other applications.

Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant, stated: “This relationship establishes a reliable, high-quality source of critical mineral inputs for our proprietary fire-retardant technology. By combining their mineral expertise with our advanced composite and intumescent formulations, we are helping ensure the successful commercialization of NexBoard and NexPatch while improving cost efficiency and scalability.”

Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt (ret.), President of Xeriant’s Factor X Research Group, added: “These specialized minerals are an ideal complement to our nanotechnology-enhanced fire-retardant system. This LOI positions us to maintain domestic supply chain resilience for these initial DUREVER™ products.”

The LOI outlines preferred commercial terms, volume-based pricing incentives, and early collaboration rights on new blended and specialty formulations. It also includes exclusivity and non-circumvention protections. The parties are currently operating under Non-Disclosure Agreement protocols and intend to negotiate and execute a definitive commercial agreement within the coming weeks, when further details will be announced.

This strategic relationship aligns with Xeriant’s ongoing progress toward full third-party certification of NexBoard and the commercialization of NexPatch, further solidifying the Company’s position in the high-growth fire-resistant and sustainable construction materials market.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, with a focus on advanced materials that can be successfully integrated and deployed across multiple industrial sectors. The Company’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand and includes NexBoard™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from recycled plastic and fiber waste, and NexPatch™, its companion fire-resistant joint compound.

For more information, visit www.xeriant.com.

SAFE HARBOR / FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. hereby provides cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts and that express or involve discussions about expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations concerning the execution of a definitive agreement, supply chain development, product commercialization, and certification milestones.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date. New factors may emerge over time, and the company cannot predict all such factors or assess their impact.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Xeriant, Inc.

Investor Relations Department

(561) 491-9595

IR@xeriant.com www.xeriant.com