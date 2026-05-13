Anteris Appoints Susan Knight and Stephen Denaro to its Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS and BRISBANE, Australia, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (“Anteris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AVR, ASX: AVR) a global structural heart company committed to designing, developing, and commercializing cutting-edge medical devices to restore healthy heart function, announced the appointment of Ms. Susan Knight and Mr. Stephen Denaro to serve on the Board of Directors (the “Board”).

“On behalf of the management team and Board, I am delighted to welcome Sue to the Company,” commented John Seaberg, Chairman of Anteris. “I am also delighted to welcome back Stephen, whose familiarity with our business and strong governance expertise make him a tremendous asset to the Board. Together, they further strengthen our leadership at an exciting time for the Company as we advance the DurAVR® global, pivotal trial (the “PARADIGM Trial”) and prepare to bring this technology to patients worldwide.”

Ms. Knight will serve as a Class I Director, with a term expiring at the Company's 2028 annual meeting of stockholders and will serve on the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board. Mr. Denaro will serve as a Class II Director, with a term expiring at the Company’s 2026 annual meeting of stockholders.

Ms. Knight most recently served as the Board Chair of Surmodics, Inc., a medical device provider, a position she held from 2015 until November 2025. She has served on corporate boards of directors since 2008 and has broad audit committee experience, including serving as committee chair at Surmodics, Inc., Greater Metropolitan Housing Corporation and Plato Learning. During her professional career, Ms. Knight was the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of MTS Systems Corporation from 2011 to 2014 and its Chief Financial Officer from 2001 to 2011. Prior to MTS Systems Corporation, Ms. Knight was the Vice President of Finance of the Home and Building Control Business of Honeywell, Inc. from 1994 to 2001. She also held various other management and executive financial positions during her 24-year career at Honeywell, Inc. Ms. Knight earned a BSBA in Accounting from Creighton University.

Mr. Denaro rejoins the Board with deep knowledge of the Company and its strategic priorities.

Together these appointments reinforce the Company’s governance and strategic capabilities as it advances its global clinical and commercial objectives towards the anticipated U.S. and EMA licensure of the DurAVR® THV for patients with aortic stenosis.

About Anteris

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ: AVR, ASX: AVR) is a global structural heart company committed to designing, developing, and commercializing cutting-edge medical devices to restore healthy heart function. Founded in Australia, with a significant presence in Minneapolis, USA, Anteris is a science-driven company with an experienced team of multidisciplinary professionals delivering restorative solutions to structural heart disease patients.

Anteris’ lead product, the DurAVR® Transcatheter Heart Valve (“THV”), was designed in collaboration with the world’s leading interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons to treat aortic stenosis – a potentially life-threatening condition resulting from the narrowing of the aortic valve. The balloon-expandable DurAVR® THV is the first biomimetic valve, which is shaped to mimic the performance of a healthy human aortic valve and aims to replicate normal aortic blood flow. DurAVR® THV is made using a single piece of molded ADAPT® tissue, Anteris’ patented anti-calcification tissue technology. ADAPT® tissue, which is FDA-cleared, has been used clinically for over 10 years and distributed for use in over 55,000 patients worldwide. The DurAVR® THV System is comprised of the DurAVR® valve, the ADAPT® tissue, and the balloon-expandable ComASUR® Delivery System.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “budget,” “target,” “aim,” “strategy,” “plan,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those described under “Risk Factors” in Anteris’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal period ended December 31, 2025 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and ASX. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, Anteris does not assume any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.



For more information:



Investor Relations Investor Relations (US) investors@anteristech.com mchatterjee@bplifescience.com Debbie Ormsby Malini Chatterjee, Ph.D. Anteris Technologies Global Corp. Blueprint Life Science Group +61 1300 550 310 | +61 7 3152 3200 +1 917 330 4269





Website www.anteristech.com X @AnterisTech LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/anteristech



