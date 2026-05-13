$10.8 Bn Magnesium Alloys Markets, 2035: Analysis and Forecasts by Type of Alloy, Area of Application, Type of Enterprise, End Use Industry, and Geographical Regions

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnesium Alloys Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Alloy, Area of Application, Type of Enterprise, End Use Industry, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global magnesium alloys market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand from USD 2.79 billion in the current year to USD 10.80 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.47%.

Magnesium alloys, composed mainly of magnesium combined with other metals, are favored for their low density, high strength-to-weight ratio, thermal conductivity, and shock absorption. These features make them essential in industries focusing on weight reduction and performance enhancement.

In the automotive and aerospace sectors, these alloys are integral to reducing vehicle and aircraft weight, thus improving fuel efficiency and lowering emissions. Their use in electronics is also rising; thermal management and electromagnetic shielding properties enhance device performance, especially in smartphones, laptops, and cameras. The market's expansion is primarily fueled by the demand for lightweight materials due to stringent emission regulations and the emphasis on fuel efficiency.

Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders

Key Drivers of Market Growth: Primarily driven by demand in automotive, aerospace, and defense industries, magnesium alloys are extensively used in automotive components like gearbox housing and steering wheels. The aerospace industry's adoption includes helicopter transmission casings and aircraft engines.

Primarily driven by demand in automotive, aerospace, and defense industries, magnesium alloys are extensively used in automotive components like gearbox housing and steering wheels. The aerospace industry's adoption includes helicopter transmission casings and aircraft engines. Competitive Landscape: Companies in the magnesium alloys market are enhancing their competitiveness through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and innovation. Persistent research and development investments help in launching advanced products, ensuring a firm position in the market.

Companies in the magnesium alloys market are enhancing their competitiveness through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and innovation. Persistent research and development investments help in launching advanced products, ensuring a firm position in the market. Electric Vehicles Influence: The use of magnesium alloys in electric vehicles is growing due to their light weight, contributing to improved energy efficiency and extended driving range. Their superior strength-to-weight ratio and thermal properties enhance vehicle performance and safety.

The use of magnesium alloys in electric vehicles is growing due to their light weight, contributing to improved energy efficiency and extended driving range. Their superior strength-to-weight ratio and thermal properties enhance vehicle performance and safety. Opportunities in Aerospace and Defense: Magnesium alloys offer significant opportunities in aerospace for their exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, aiding weight reduction in aircraft and missiles. This not only boosts fuel efficiency but also increases payload capacity.

Magnesium alloys offer significant opportunities in aerospace for their exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, aiding weight reduction in aircraft and missiles. This not only boosts fuel efficiency but also increases payload capacity. Impact of Emission Norms: Stringent emission norms are accelerating the demand for magnesium alloys in automotives, due to their lightweight nature enhancing fuel efficiency and compliance with environmental standards.

Stringent emission norms are accelerating the demand for magnesium alloys in automotives, due to their lightweight nature enhancing fuel efficiency and compliance with environmental standards. Asia-Pacific Market Dominance: Asia-Pacific region, notably China, Japan, India, and South Korea, holds the highest market share due to its strong manufacturing base and rapid industrialization. This region drives the demand for lightweight materials in expanding automotive, electronics, and aerospace sectors.

Report Coverage and Benefits

Market Analysis: Detailed analysis including market sizing, opportunity identification by sectors, and comprehensive company profiles of key players.

Detailed analysis including market sizing, opportunity identification by sectors, and comprehensive company profiles of key players. Competitive Insights: Examination of market dynamics, megatrends, and insights from industry experts.

Examination of market dynamics, megatrends, and insights from industry experts. Strategic Frameworks: Inclusion of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis, supplemented with dynamic Excel dashboards and updates.

Inclusion of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis, supplemented with dynamic Excel dashboards and updates. Additional Benefits: Customization options and report updates for continuous access to the latest insights and trends.

Key Market Segmentation

By Alloy Type: Cast Alloys, Wrought Alloys, Other Alloys.

Cast Alloys, Wrought Alloys, Other Alloys. By Applications: Structural, Non-Structural.

Structural, Non-Structural. By Enterprise Type: Large Enterprises, SMEs.

Large Enterprises, SMEs. By End Use Industry: Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Electronics, Other Industries.

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Electronics, Other Industries. By Region: North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, MENA, Rest of the World.

Companies Featured

Advanced Magnesium Alloys Corporation (AMACOR)

Dead Sea Magnesium

Globe Specialty Metals

Ka Shui International Holdings

Magnesium Elektron

Magontec

Meridian Lightweight Technologies

Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals

Posco

Shanghai Regal Magnesium

Shanxi Yinguang Huasheng Magnesium

Smiths Advanced Metals

US Magnesium

Western Magnesium

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