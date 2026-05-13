Immersion Cooling Market Trends and Global Long-term Forecasts Report 2026-2040 Featuring DUG Technology, Fujitsu, Green Revolution Cooling, LiquidStack, Midas Immersion Cooling, and Submer

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immersion Cooling Market, Till 2040: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Cooling Fluid, Type of Deployment, Application Area, Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immersion cooling market is projected to surge from USD 657.33 million in the current year to USD 26.07 billion by 2040, driven by a CAGR of 30.07%

Immersion cooling's advanced thermal management significantly reduces energy use, delivering superior heat dissipation and enhancing equipment performance, making it ideal for high-density data center configurations.

The burgeoning use of electronic devices like smartphones and computers increases the demand for efficient cooling solutions. Rapid expansions in edge computing, big data analytics, AI-driven cloud computing, and 5G networks escalate the need for high-performance cooling technologies. Consequently, market participants are innovating immersion cooling solutions, expanding their portfolios, and ensuring competitiveness.

Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders

Growth drivers in the immersion cooling market include AI, hyperscale data centers, cloud computing, IoT, and cryptocurrency mining operations, all requiring superior thermal management. The push for energy efficiency further fuels this adoption, as immersion cooling can halve power consumption compared to air-cooling systems. Government initiatives and regulations aimed at reducing carbon footprints in data centers are enhancing the appeal of immersion cooling. Moreover, the rise of edge computing and high-density mining facilities increases the demand for efficient, high-performance cooling options, positioning immersion cooling as key for sustainable and scalable digital infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

The market consists of diverse companies, including DUG Technology, Fujitsu, Green Revolution Cooling, LiquidStack, Midas Immersion Cooling, and Submer. Firms are forming strategic partnerships to enhance competitive positioning and technological innovation. For example, Valeo partnered with 2CRSi to create next-gen liquid cooling for edge computing. Companies like LG, Intel, and CleanSpark are similarly expanding through collaborations, spurring innovation and investment opportunities.

Technological Advancements and Trends

Innovation in single-phase cooling technologies and advanced fluid chemistries characterizes the immersion cooling landscape. These developments are crucial for industries extending beyond traditional data centers into edge facilities, micro data centers, and industrial IoT environments. The focus is on modular, scalable systems facilitating rapid deployment for AI, machine learning, and autonomous vehicle infrastructure.

Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific Outlook

The Asia-Pacific region is poised for significant CAGR growth, driven by urbanization and edge computing adoption. Emerging economies like China, India, and South Korea are increasingly utilizing high-performance computing for large-scale data processing. AI integration across various sectors further accelerates the demand for efficient cooling systems. China leads the region, bolstered by substantial cryptocurrency mining ventures requiring high-performance cooling.

Challenges Facing the Market

Despite increasing demand, challenges exist, such as the lack of standardized frameworks for fluid safety and disposal, complicating implementation in critical environments. Long-term reliability is also a concern, as fluids may degrade over time, impacting efficiency and raising lifecycle costs. Retrofitting existing facilities poses significant technical and financial challenges, complicating the shift to immersion cooling.

Market Segmentation

Product: Single-Phase, Two-Phase

Cooling Fluid: Deionized Water, Fluorocarbon-Based, Mineral Oil, Others

Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

Application: AI, Cryptocurrency Mining, Edge Computing, HPC, Others

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MEA

Report Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Megatrends

Patent Analysis

Recent Developments

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Key Questions Answered

Market size and growth projections

Leading companies in the industry

Growth drivers influencing market evolution

Partnership and funding trends

Region-wise growth and market opportunities

Reasons to Buy This Report

Detailed Market Analysis

In-depth Trends Analysis

Industry Expert Opinions

Strategic Frameworks and Tools

Companies Featured

3M

Aecorsis

Chemours

DUG Technology

DCX POLSKA

Engineered Fluids

Fuchs Petrolub

Fujitsu Global

Green Revolution Cooling

Lubrizol

LiquidCool Solutions

LiquidStack Holding

M&I Materials (MIVOLT)

Midas Immersion Cooling

Shell

Submer

STULZ

The Dow Chemical Company

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Dashboards

Customization Options

Interactive Report Walkthrough

Free Updates for Older Versions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2qons6

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