INVESTOR REMINDER: Berger Montague Notifies SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) (“SES AI” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired SES AI securities during the period from January 29, 2025 through March 4, 2026 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired SES AI securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 26, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

SES AI, headquartered in Woburn, Mass., develops hybrid lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other high-performance applications.

The suit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants repeatedly overstated SES AI’s business prospects by promoting “phantom” or circular deals and inflating expected revenue from non-substantive partnerships, while at the same time concealing operational constraints and deteriorating underlying demand.

On December 9, 2025, Wolfpack Research issued a report alleging that SES AI relied on questionable counterparties and “phantom deals” to mask weakening fundamentals, casting serious doubt on the economic substance of the Company’s purported partnerships.

Then, on March 4, 2026, SES AI reported logistics constraints and issued full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $30–$35 million, falling materially below market expectations. Following this disclosure, SES AI’s stock price declined approximately 36.8% on March 5, 2026.

If you are an SES AI investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com