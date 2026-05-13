Red Banyan Ranked No. 1 Boutique Crisis Communications Firm in the United States

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Banyan has been ranked as the No. 1 boutique crisis communications firm in the United States according to the newly released 2026 rankings from O'Dwyer's, the leading authority on the public relations industry. The firm also placed in the elite top three nationally for crisis communications, and separately earned recognition among Florida's leading PR agencies in a statewide ranking covering all areas of public relations work.

The rankings arrive at a pivotal time for the public relations industry. Recent reporting from Cision and PR Week describes 2026 as the year real differentiation between agencies will become apparent, with nimble, AI-integrated firms pulling ahead as the model best suited for the speed and complexity of today's reputation challenges.

“We have built the right firm for this moment in time where the business world, media, and the PR industry are being transformed by AI,” said Evan Nierman, Founder and CEO of Red Banyan. “Our clients get expert strategists who handle sensitive situations with care, and team members who skillfully utilize AI to more efficiently build brands and ensure that they tell their story across AI platforms, online, and across all digital media. Our crisis PR specialization brings the kind of execution and accountability that high-stakes moments demand, and only specialized teams can provide.”

The O'Dwyer's recognition adds to a number of recent industry honors for Red Banyan and its leadership. In 2025, the firm earned Clutch Global Awards across three categories (PR, Crisis Communications, and Public Affairs) and was named to Inc.'s Power Partner Awards list for the second consecutive year. Red Banyan Senior Vice Presidents Kelcey Kintner and Monika Levin were also both named to Ragan's Top Women in Communications, Class of 2025.

About Red Banyan

Red Banyan is an award-winning strategic communications firm specializing in high-stakes reputation management. The firm advises leaders, organizations, and institutions navigating scrutiny, volatility, and reputational risk, where perception and trust directly influence outcomes. With deep expertise across strategic communications, crisis communications, legal and litigation PR, government relations, media training, and online reputation management, Red Banyan delivers disciplined, strategy-led communications designed to support business growth while preparing for moments that test it. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com.

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