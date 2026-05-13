Blink Charging Advancing Fast Charging in Q1 2026

136 DC fast charging stalls approved or underway in the first 90 days of the year, doubling down on its DCFC Owner Operator focus



Bowie, MD, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today highlighted the strong momentum in its DC fast charging (DCFC) infrastructure expansion during the first quarter of 2026, as the Company continues to deliver on its strategy to expand its owned and operated fast charging sites, supporting long-term, repeatable revenue growth.

As of March 31, 2026, Blink advanced a focused pipeline of DCFC sites progressing across several active stages of development, including 27 sites approved or under construction. Upon completion, these sites are expected to deliver a combined 136 stalls, expanding access to reliable, convenient, fast charging for EV drivers.

Included among the completed sites is the recently installed high-powered DCFC site at Vasa Fitness in Lafeyette, Colorado, offering 600kW total capacity with up to 360kW peak per stall. Additionally, this list includes two 180kW dual-port DC fast chargers at Morganton Plaza in North Carolina, and two single-port DC fast chargers in Brooklyn, New York. The approved pipeline includes planned sites throughout New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, and further expansion in North Carolina.

“DC fast charging is central to how we are building Blink for the next decade and beyond, and we are energized by the pace of progress we’re seeing across our pipeline,” said Mike Battaglia, President and CEO of Blink Charging. “We are moving with focus and discipline, deploying capital intentionally and strategically on high-quality sites, and building infrastructure designed to drive utilization and meet the growing demands of EV drivers.”

As additional DCFC sites come online, Blink expects its expanding network to drive higher utilization and continued growth in service revenue, which the Company reported rose 25% year-over-year in Q1 2026.

With a streamlined cost structure and debt-free balance sheet, Blink is focused on scaling its DCFC footprint and expanding access to fast, convenient charging through a deliberate, strategic approach as it progresses through the remainder of 2026.

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About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including achieving projected revenue, adjusted EBITDA and gross margin targets as described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.