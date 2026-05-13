LexisNexis Adds Protégé™ AI Assistant in LexisNexis® PatentSight+™ to Deliver Decision-Ready Patent Intelligence in Minutes

New York, NY, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of AI-powered analytics and decision tools, today announced the launch of Protégé in LexisNexis PatentSight+, a powerful AI assistant that helps professionals quickly analyze data across tens of millions of harmonized and verified patent records to uncover relevant, and actionable business insights within minutes.

LexisNexis Protégé™ is purpose-built for patent intelligence. It allows professionals to ask plain language questions, without any complex filters or queries, and receive reliable, decision-ready insights. Integrated with PatentSight+™ and based on trusted data, analytics, and industry-established metrics, including LexisNexis® Patent Asset Index methodology, Protégé provides a structured starting point for deeper analysis. It keeps professionals in the driver’s seat by explaining every step of the analysis, displaying the full queries, contextualizing results, and suggesting next steps, with full transparency into how insights are generated so they can be easily understood and validated.

“Protégé fundamentally changes how organizations work with patent data by replacing complicated filters with simple questions, so business leaders can easily get timely, verifiable, and valuable insights to inform their strategic business decisions,” said Andrew Matuch, president for LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions. “Protégé helps experienced patent professionals do their jobs better and get more done in less time, while expanding access to patent data to key players in other parts of the organization.”

Protégé was developed in close collaboration with hundreds of the world’s leading innovators through the LexisNexis® AI Insider program. Feedback from PatentSight+ users with early access to the AI tool helped refine its agentic reasoning, and shape Protégé to reflect the best-practice workflows of highly skilled IP analysts. Users also reported that Protégé reduces manual analysis effort by up to 70 to 90 percent and enables them to deliver up to 3x more output while maintaining trustworthy and transparent results.

"What I find most valuable about Protégé is seeing how it reasons through a problem," said Christopher Hauke, Head of Strategic IP and Innovation, Schott Pharma AG & Co. KGaA. "It makes the analysis transparent and gives me confidence in the results. By bringing together patent data and business context in one place, it’s much easier to connect what’s happening in the market with what I see in the data. It also gives me a clear starting point, instead of figuring out where to begin, I immediately see the key insights and where to dig deeper.”





Protégé also democratizes access to patent intelligence beyond traditional IP teams, so patent data and analytics can be used by other executives to support high-value business decisions such as competitive positioning, R&D strategy, and M&A, partnership or licensing evaluations.

Protégé presents results through clear, presentation-ready visualizations, including charts and graphics that follow common formats for annual reports, strategy documents, corporate communications, and media coverage, so teams across IP, corporate strategy, competitive intelligence, legal and other functions can communicate insights more effectively to the C-suite or other internal and external stakeholders.

With Protégé in PatentSight+, organizations can:

Turn business questions into structured analysis instantly Reduce manual effort and accelerate time to insight from hours or days to minutes Identify competitive threats and strategic opportunities faster Generate clear, executive-ready outputs to support decision-making Expand access to patent intelligence beyond technical experts



The launch of Protégé in PatentSight+ reflects growing demand for faster, more transparent ways to turn complex data into actionable business insights. Protégé is available now, both as an add-on for existing customers and as part of the core offering for new subscriptions, enabling organizations to immediately extend their existing workflows with AI-powered patent analytics.

More about Protégé in PatentSight+: https://www.lexisnexisip.com/protege/

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions

LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions brings clarity to innovation for businesses worldwide. We enable innovators to accomplish more by helping them make informed decisions, be more productive, comply with regulations, and ultimately achieve a competitive advantage for their business. Our broad suite of workflow and analytics solutions, including LexisNexis® PatentSight+™ with LexisNexis Protégé™, LexisNexis® Classification, LexisNexis® TechDiscovery, LexisNexis® IPlytics™, LexisNexis PatentOptimizer®, LexisNexis PatentAdvisor®, and LexisNexis TotalPatent One®, LexisNexis® IP DataDirect, enables companies to be more efficient and effective at bringing meaningful innovations to our world.

By combining trusted, enriched data, industry-proven metrics, and AI-powered capabilities such as Protégé, we help organizations turn complex intellectual property data into clear, actionable insights that support confident strategic decision-making. We are proud to directly support and serve these innovators in their endeavors to better humankind.

Media Contact:

Andrew Weinstein

Andrew.Weinstein@LexisNexis.com

LexisNexis® | Intellectual Property Solutions

Bringing clarity to innovation