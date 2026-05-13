Revenue Enablement Society and SalesHood Launch a Reimagined Professional Certification for Revenue Enablement

San Francisco, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood, the leading Agentic AI Revenue Enablement Platform, today announced a strategic partnership with the Revenue Enablement Society (RES), re-launching the Certified Revenue Enablement Professional (CREP) program on the SalesHood platform. The certification is designed to help enablement professionals elevate their careers, expand their strategic impact, and drive measurable business outcomes in today’s rapidly evolving, AI-driven go-to-market landscape.

As revenue enablement continues to expand beyond sales to encompass the full customer lifecycle, strategic organizations are placing greater emphasis on equipping teams with the skills, systems thinking, and business acumen required to improve performance across the entire revenue engine and buyer journey. The CREP program addresses this need by providing a structured, cohort-based learning experience focused on strategy, execution, and real-world application.

“Revenue enablement is at an inflection point,” said Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood. “In an agentic AI world, enablement professionals need to think more strategically, operate across the full go-to-market system, and leverage AI to drive impact. We’re excited to partner with the Revenue Enablement Society to help raise the bar for the profession and empower practitioners to lead in this new era.”

Developed in collaboration with enablement industry leaders and academic partners, the CREP program delivers a comprehensive curriculum covering the full scope of modern revenue enablement, including systems thinking, performance diagnostics, cross-functional alignment, program design, and measurement. The program also integrates AI-driven coaching and practice capabilities powered by SalesHood, enabling participants to build skills through hands-on application.

“Our mission is to elevate and expand the profession of revenue enablement,” said Barbara Mazziotti, Executive Director of the Revenue Enablement Society - Academic & Education Programs. “With CREP, we are formalizing a body of knowledge, declaring Revenue Enablement as a discipline, and creating a pathway for practitioners to develop the competencies required to be true strategic partners to revenue leaders. This partnership with SalesHood allows us to apply instructional design techniques in a flexible, engaging user experience. We are providing both AI and human coaching and measuring skill improvement. ”

The CREP program is designed for early- to mid-career enablement professionals as well as experienced practitioners looking to sharpen their skills and adapt to the evolving demands of the role. The program combines structured learning, peer collaboration, mentoring, and a capstone project designed to deliver immediate business impact.

“Enablement leaders today are expected to do more than deliver training. They’re expected to reduce revenue engine friction and drive performance,” said Steve Maul, former Chief Revenue Officer and CREP Program Design Leader. “This program equips practitioners with the mindset, tools, and frameworks to operate as strategic business partners and contribute directly to revenue growth.”

The launch of CREP comes at a time when AI is reshaping how revenue teams operate, making it more important than ever for enablement professionals to build applied expertise and lead transformation efforts within their organizations.

Enrollment is open for the upcoming CREP cohort, which starts August 31.

About Revenue Enablement Society

The Revenue Enablement Society is a global professional organization dedicated to advancing the discipline of revenue enablement. RES provides education, certification, and community to empower practitioners and elevate the impact of enablement across the revenue lifecycle.

About SalesHood

SalesHood is the Agentic AI Revenue Enablement Platform that drives revenue. SalesHood AI Agents activate content by delivering the guidance, coaching and execution revenue teams need to perform and win more deals. SalesHood is easy to deploy, simple to use, and built to prove impact with real-time visibility into adoption and outcomes. Customers report win rate improvements, faster readiness, and meaningful time savings for sales teams and managers.

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