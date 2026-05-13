A Toronto AI-Cardiac Diagnostics Company Just Cleared Three of the Hardest Validation Bars in Medtech

VMS+™ 4.0 system collects a 2026 Edison Award Gold Medal, advances to NMPA regulatory submission in China, and heads to the AEPC pediatric cardiology meeting in Padua, Italy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary — The AI-cardiac-diagnostics category is one of the more measurable inflection points in the broader medtech sector heading into the second half of 2026. The global AI cardiology market is projected to reach approximately US$2.78 billion in 2026 and climb past US$14 billion by 2034 as software-based diagnostics replace hardware-based imaging across an aging patient base and a healthcare system increasingly cost-pressured at every layer.[1] The digital diagnostics platforms market alone is projected to reach approximately US$7.67 billion by 2035 at an 18.12% CAGR, with health systems shifting from evaluating clinical capability to requiring department-level financial proof before adoption.[2] Portable ultrasound, valued at US$2.79 billion in 2026, has continued to push cardiac assessment beyond traditional imaging labs and into point-of-care settings where speed and cost efficiency determine which technologies earn long-term hospital contracts.[2]

A fresh C-suite survey reported that 57% of hospital executives now rank AI clinical solutions as their top technology priority for 2026 to 2027 — up from just 19% in 2023.[3] The FDA has made it clear that real-world clinical evidence is central to clearing AI software, which is exactly why institutional buyers are paying a clinical validation premium for platforms with multi-site data behind them.[3]

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (TSXV: VPT) (OTCQB: VPTDF) — a Toronto-based AI-cardiac-diagnostics company — has spent the spring of 2026 stacking exactly the kind of validation milestones that the broader medtech procurement environment is now organizing around. The Company’s flagship VMS+™ 4.0 platform takes a standard 2D ultrasound scan and converts it into a detailed 3D model of the heart — bringing what has historically required a multi-million-dollar MRI machine into a portable, software-driven workflow.[3]

The Edison Award Gold Medal

VentriPoint’s VMS+™ 4.0 was awarded a Gold Medal at the 2026 Edison Awards in the Precision Health Technologies sub-category — the Edison Awards being widely considered one of the most prestigious innovation prizes globally, with past Gold winners including Abbott, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific.[3] For a small-cap medtech company out of Toronto, that is a meaningful peer cohort to join, and the award has been widely cited across the Company’s recent commercial development activity as third-party validation of the underlying technology platform.

China Regulatory Pathway Advances

On April 28, 2026, VentriPoint announced that its strategic partner, Lishman Global Inc., had formally submitted the Company’s VMS+™ 4.0 system to China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) — commonly referred to as the Chinese FDA — for regulatory approval.[4] The submission is the principal regulatory gating event for VMS+™ access to the Chinese cardiology market, and the formal filing represents the culmination of clinical and technical preparation work the Company and Lishman Global have been advancing across the previous quarters.

Northern California Commercial Deployment

The Company has signed a commercial agreement with LG Consulting Solutions to support deployment of VMS+™ across Northern California. Under the agreement, LG Consulting provides economic analysis, clinical implementation support, and health system business case development to assist hospitals and cardiac programs in adopting VentriPoint’s AI-enhanced echocardiography technology.[2] The agreement structure reflects the broader procurement environment described above — health systems increasingly require department-level financial proof before adoption, and the LG Consulting Solutions agreement is structured to deliver exactly that.

Indigenous and Underserved Community Deployment

The Company also has a landmark partnership with the Nisg̱a’a Valley Health Authority to deploy AI-driven 3D heart mapping in rural and Indigenous community settings — a use case that addresses one of the more acute bottlenecks in modern cardiology: the long-distance travel and months-long wait times that have historically separated patients in remote settings from advanced cardiac diagnostics.[5] The deployment effectively places the technical capability of a multi-million-dollar MRI suite into a portable ultrasound workflow accessible at the point of care.

International Cardiology Conference Engagement

On May 4, 2026, the Company announced it will exhibit at the 59th Annual Meeting of the Association for European Paediatric and Congenital Cardiology (AEPC), taking place May 12–16, 2026 in Padua, Italy.[6] The AEPC meeting is one of the leading European forums for pediatric and congenital cardiology, and VentriPoint’s exhibition presence reflects the Company’s continued engagement with the international pediatric cardiology community — a clinical segment for which non-invasive, software-driven cardiac imaging has particular relevance given the constraints of imaging young patients with conventional MRI workflows.

Sector Context: The AI Diagnostics Procurement Pipeline

The broader publicly listed AI cardiac diagnostics and adjacent medtech universe has continued to deliver corporate developments framing the environment VentriPoint is operating in.

HeartFlow Inc. (NASDAQ: HTFL) has continued to advance its FFRCT (Fractional Flow Reserve from CT) platform — a non-invasive cardiac diagnostics solution that uses AI to evaluate coronary artery disease. The Company’s positioning at the AI-enabled non-invasive diagnostics layer represents a related (though differentiated) pathway in the broader category VentriPoint is competing in.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) has continued to expand its full-spectrum flow cytometry platform across clinical research and translational medicine applications, with the broader trajectory of AI-enabled clinical analytics providing one of the structural tailwinds across the diagnostics adjacent space.

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) has continued to advance its diagnostic platform across multiple therapeutic verticals, with the Company’s positioning at the intersection of AI-driven analytics and clinical decision-support providing useful reference economics on the broader trajectory of AI-enabled clinical diagnostics adoption.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), a developer of handheld semiconductor-based ultrasound technology, has continued to advance its point-of-care ultrasound platform — directly adjacent to the broader cardiac imaging environment VentriPoint’s VMS+™ system operates within. The Company’s positioning has continued to drive attention to the portable ultrasound category that VMS+™ leverages as the input layer to its AI processing pipeline.

Bottom Line on VPT’s Position

VentriPoint’s April–May 2026 sequence — the Edison Award recognition, the NMPA regulatory submission via Lishman Global, the LG Consulting deployment partnership in Northern California, the Nisg̱a’a partnership delivering AI 3D heart mapping into Indigenous community settings, and the AEPC Padua exhibition — together describe a small-cap AI medtech company simultaneously stacking validation across regulatory, commercial, and clinical fronts at exactly the moment the broader hospital procurement environment is reorganizing around AI clinical solutions. The Company’s positioning at the intersection of the cardiac imaging and AI-driven diagnostics categories places it directly in the lane that the largest medtech procurement organizations have been signaling they are now actively buying into.

Read more about VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. at: https://usanewsgroup.com/vpt-landing

CONTACT:

USA News Group

editor@usanewsgroup.com

(604) 265-2873

SOURCES:

GlobeNewswire — USANewsGroup.com Commentary on global AI cardiology market growth, April 16, 2026. ADVFN / VentriPoint Diagnostics — Commercial agreement with LG Consulting Solutions for Northern California VMS+™ deployment; portable ultrasound and digital diagnostics platforms market projections. ADVFN / VentriPoint Diagnostics — 2026 Edison Awards Gold Medal in Precision Health Technologies sub-category; hospital C-suite survey on AI clinical solution prioritization; FDA real-world evidence framework, https://ca.advfn.com/stock-market/TSXV/VPT/stock-price VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. — “Ventripoint’s VMS+ (TM) 4.0 Submitted for Regulatory Approval in China by Lishman Global Inc.,” TheNewswire, April 28, 2026. GlobeNewswire — “THE SCARCITY DOCTRINE: 5 Assets Securing the 2026 Material Cycle,” January 17, 2026, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/01/16/3220454/0/en/THE-SCARCITY-DOCTRINE-5-Assets-Securing-the-2026-Material-Cycle.html VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. — “Ventripoint to Exhibit at the 59th Annual Meeting of the Association for European Paediatric and Congenital Cardiology (AEPC),” TheNewswire, May 4, 2026.

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