Bottomline Helps Paymode Vendors Improve Cash Flow with New Dunning Capabilities

Dunning from Paymode helps vendors:

Bring greater intelligence and predictability to the invoice-to-cash lifecycle by automating invoice reminders based on payment timing, agreed terms, and payer behavior

Improve cash visibility and reduce Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) by proactively and professionally engaging customers before and after invoices become overdue

Simplify receivables operations within the Office of the CFO by scheduling and managing campaigns directly inside Paymode; reducing manual effort, spreadsheet dependency, and fragmented workflows

Strengthen customer relationships with professional, data-driven communications rather than ad-hoc follow-ups

Lay the foundation for advanced receivables strategies as Bottomline continues to embed AI throughout financial workflows



PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a global leader in business payments, today announced the launch of Dunning from Paymode. This new capability helps proactively manage open invoices and reduce the volume of overdue invoices by sending automated payment reminders directly from the platform.

For many vendors, chasing open invoices remains a manual, time-consuming process that can strain customer relationships and reduce cash flow predictability. Finance and accounts receivable (AR) teams often rely on spreadsheets, emails, and manual outreach to remind customers about outstanding invoices, but these processes are difficult to scale and vary across payer relationships.

Dunning from Paymode addresses these challenges by enabling vendors to automate the creation and sending of professional, scheduled payment reminders within Paymode. Vendors can create and schedule notifications tied to invoice due dates, payment terms, and payer behavior, helping AR teams stay ahead of overdue balances and maintain positive customer relationships.

Included with existing Premium ACH and Virtual Card Paymode memberships, Dunning from Paymode allows vendors to easily configure reminder schedules without introducing new systems or workflows. Once configured, Paymode automatically sends reminders at the right cadence, helping reduce Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) and improve payment predictability.

Eve Aretakis, Chief Revenue Growth & Operations Officer, Paymode, said, “Vendors want to get paid faster and have more control across the entire receivables lifecycle. With Dunning from Paymode, we’re helping vendors move away from manual follow-ups to automated, professional communications that improve outcomes without adding friction for payers. This is part of our commitment to strengthen Paymode as a two-sided network that creates value for both vendors and payers.”

Combined with existing intelligent capabilities such as Premium Invoice Delivery, the launch of Dunning from Paymode reflects Bottomline’s continued investment in AI to modernize the invoice-to-cash process. These capabilities help vendors move toward a more connected, automated receivables workflow, where invoice delivery, outreach, and payment execution operate seamlessly within a secure network.

Dunning from Paymode is part of Bottomline’s B EA agentic platform, designed to drive greater insight, control, and performance by leveraging AI. Bottomline and B EA help Office of the CFO leaders make more informed decisions, improve efficiency, and achieve stronger financial outcomes across their business.

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline’s secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $183 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.bottomline.com .

For information about Dunning from Paymode, visit: www.bottomline.com/us/paymode/receive-payments.

Bottomline, the Bottomline logo, Paymode, and B EA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

Contact

Heather Pavliga

pr@bottomline.com