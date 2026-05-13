American Kennel Club and Korea Kennel Federation Announce Mutual Cooperation Agreement

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world’s largest purebred dog registry, and a leading advocate for dogs, and the Korea Kennel Federation (KKF), are pleased to announce that they have entered into a mutual cooperation agreement.

This agreement strengthens international collaboration around shared priorities, expanding canine exhibitions and registrations, advancing education, promoting dogs as family companions, and supporting responsible breeding, while establishing a framework for cooperation to deliver meaningful value to breeders, exhibitors, and dog owners in both the United States and Korea.

“A shared commitment between the AKC and the Korea Kennel Foundation to the preservation, growth, and advancement of purebred dogs is strengthened through impactful collaboration,” said Gina DiNardo, President and CEO of the American Kennel Club. “We are proud to partner with the Korea Kennel Federation and look forward to working together to enhance breeder support and strengthen the long-term future of purebred dogs and dog sports on a global scale.”

Wol-Nam Jun, Secretary General of the Korea Kennel Federation (KKF), remarked, “This agreement further solidifies the enduring partnership between our two organizations—a relationship that has flourished since the AKC Board of Directors first approved the mutual recognition of KKF pedigrees on January 22, 2007. I take great pride in this milestone.” He further noted, “We are dedicated to strengthening our support for purebred dog development and breeders worldwide, while collaborating to enhance canine culture in both countries.”

Under the agreement, the AKC and KKF will explore opportunities to hold events, promote the registration of purebred dogs to expand breeding opportunities, share knowledge to advance the education of judges, exhibitors, and breeders, and promote dogs as family companions. The agreement further encourages cooperation on canine health and welfare initiatives, including the sharing of research, resources, and best practices, and supports coordinated efforts to promote the value of purebred dogs and responsible dog ownership.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @americankennelclub.

About the Korea Kennel Federation

Founded in 1948, the Korean Kennel Federation (KKF) was the first canine organization to be established in Korea. It maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in Korea and has continuously striven to promote the preservation and management of purebreds, establish a proper dog culture, and expand its reach by hosting various international dog shows, organizing trial and competition events, conducting certification exams and contests for groomers and handlers, and holding professional seminars and public interest campaigns.

Recognized by the Korean Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs in 1956, the KKF maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in Korea. The KKF advocates dogs as a member of our society, protects animal rights and welfare, and promotes proper canine culture in Korea.

Visit https://www.thekkf.or.kr/ for more information.

Contact: B. Hunter Munden

Phone: 212.696.8220

Email: brandi.munden@akc.org