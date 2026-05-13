K12’s Elementary ELA Curriculum Demonstrates Verifiable Impact, Meets ESSA Level III Standards

RESTON, Va., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K12, a national leader in online learning for 25 years, today announced that independent research shows its K–5 English Language Arts (ELA) curriculum meets Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Level III (Promising Evidence) standards. The research confirms a statistically significant relationship between K12’s ELA curriculum and improved reading outcomes for elementary students.

Elementary students using K12’s ELA curriculum demonstrated measurable reading gains beyond what classroom instruction alone produced. Students in grades 2–3 advanced roughly 1.5 months in reading progress. Students in grades 4–5 gained approximately one additional month of progress. Outcomes were measured using nationally recognized literacy assessments, including Renaissance STAR Reading and DIBELS.

K12’s elementary ELA curriculum is firmly grounded in the Science of Reading, the research-backed understanding of how children develop reading skills, and is centered on explicit, structured instruction that builds foundational literacy step by step. This framework shapes how K12 structures learning: live, teacher-led instruction paired with independent practice that reinforces and extends what students are building in the classroom.

“Strong literacy outcomes come from understanding how children build reading skills over time. K12 has built its curriculum around that understanding at every level,” said Niyoka McCoy, Chief Learning Officer at K12. “For a young reader still building foundational skills, getting it right early changes the trajectory.”

These findings further strengthen K12’s growing body of ESSA-aligned research, including K12 Tutoring’s ESSA Level II and Level III validations, and underscore its commitment to curriculum that demonstrates measurable impact for students.

For more information about K12, visit https://www.k12.com/.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.

Media Contact

Beverly Hsu

K12

Press@K12.com