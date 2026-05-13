Biofrontera Launches Second Annual “Hats On” Campaign to Raise Awareness of Actinic Keratosis

The second annual #HatsonforAK Campaign runs May 18–24, 2026, culminating on Global Actinic Keratosis (AK) Awareness Day

This social media–driven initiative invites people to wear a hat, share a photo, and help raise awareness of AK and the importance of comprehensive sun protection

Actinic Keratosis affects an estimated 58 million Americans and, if left untreated, can develop into squamous cell carcinoma1





Woburn, Mass., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI) (“Biofrontera” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of photodynamic therapy (PDT), today announced the return of the Hats On Campaign for its second consecutive year. Co-founded by Biofrontera in 2025, the community-driven, social media–based initiative will run May 18–24, 2026, culminating on Global AK Awareness Day. The campaign invites participants to wear a hat, post a photo or video, and use the hashtags #HatsOnForAK, #GlobalAKDay, and #ActinicKeratosis to help raise awareness of AK and the critical role of sun protection in preventing the disease.

Building on the strong response to the inaugural 2025 campaign, this year’s Hats On Campaign sharpens its focus on prevention, encouraging Americans to adopt year-round sun-safe habits, beginning with the simple act of putting a hat on.

Actinic Keratosis (AK) is one of the most common diagnoses made by dermatologists2, with an estimated global prevalence of 14%3. Caused by years of sun exposure, AK appears as rough, scaly patches on sun-exposed areas such as the face, scalp, lips, ears, forearms, chest, neck, or back of the hands, and if left untreated can develop into squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer1.

“It’s estimated that more than 58 million Americans have one or more actinic keratoses. Recent studies have shown that the risk of AKs developing into squamous cell carcinoma increases over time, from about 9 percent within four years to about 17 percent at 10 years of follow-up. Americans can prevent AKs simply by adopting a comprehensive sun safety strategy that includes daily sunscreen use, seeking shade during peak sunlight hours, wearing sun-protective clothing and sunglasses and, of course, wearing a wide-brimmed hat.”

– Deborah S. Sarnoff, MD, President of The Skin Cancer Foundation.

Join the Campaign

To take part, follow Biofrontera on social media and beginning May 18, share a photo wearing your favorite hat and use the hashtags listed above in your post. The Skin Cancer Foundation will also highlight AK content on its channels in the days surrounding Global AK Awareness Day.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT. The Company commercializes the drug-device combination AMELUZ® with the RhodoLED® lamp series for PDT of Actinic Keratosis, pre-cancerous skin lesions which may progress to invasive skin cancers1. The Company performs clinical trials to extend the use of the products to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and moderate-to-severe acne. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and X.

Contact:

Media Relations

Leslie Hopkins

Lhopkins@BFINC.com

1 Skin Cancer Foundation. Actinic Keratosis Overview. Available at: https://www.skincancer.org/skin-cancer-information/actinic-keratosis/

2 Wilmer EN, Gustafson CJ, Ahn CS, Davis SA, Feldman SR, Huang WW. Most common dermatologic conditions encountered by dermatologists and nondermatologists. Cutis. 2014;94(6):285-92.

3 Christopher D George, Truelian Lee, Loes M Hollestein, Maryam M Asgari, Tamar Nijsten. Global epidemiology of actinic keratosis in the general population: a systematic review and meta-analysis. British Journal of Dermatology, Volume 190, Issue 4, April 2024, Pages 465–476.