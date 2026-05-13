JupiterOne Unveils AI Attack Surface and Unified Vulnerability Management Tools to Tackle AI-Driven Risk

DURHAM, N.C., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JupiterOne , the AI Risk Management Platform, today announced the next evolution of its offerings with the introduction of AI Attack Surface Management (AI ASM) and Unified Vulnerability Management (UVM). Together, these capabilities help security teams navigate complex enterprise environments with a clear, contextual view of how systems are connected, where vulnerabilities exist, and how risk within and across interconnected assets translates to business risk, enabling teams to act with greater certainty.

Rapid adoption of AI is reducing visibility into what assets exist and how they connect across enterprise environments. AI tools, SaaS applications, and cloud resources are deployed faster than can be tracked, while AI agents now interact with nearly every system. At the same time, vulnerabilities are disclosed at an increasing pace, flooding teams with alerts that cannot be effectively prioritized.

JupiterOne AI ASM makes sense of this complexity by providing a continually updated, relationship-aware view of enterprise environments. Powered by automated discovery through hundreds of integrations, it maps how AI agents, systems, cloud resources, and identities interact in a single place. Security teams can query this data in plain English or using JupiterOne’s native query language to understand what exists, how it is connected, how it could be exploited, and the potential impact to the business.

“AI has changed the attack surface, and new models are increasing the number of potential weaknesses across the industry every day,” said Paul Forte, CEO of JupiterOne. “Our team was built for this shift. It’s a natural evolution of our platform and approach to connecting security data. Most teams today face tooling fragmentation and work without a clear understanding of how their systems interact. This launch gives defenders a streamlined approach to assessing risk without stitching together separate tools, programs, or teams.”

Built on JupiterOne’s graph-native platform, AI ASM establishes an integrated foundation for managing risk across an organization. That same foundation powers JupiterOne UVM, which brings clarity to vulnerability prioritization.

Unlike vulnerability scanners that report what is potentially vulnerable, or severity scoring systems that reflect theoretical risk, UVM evaluates vulnerabilities in the context of each customer deployment, analyzing not just the flaw itself but the full attack chain. It shows exactly what is vulnerable, what it is linked to, and how an attacker could move through those paths to reach business-critical assets. By deduplicating findings across tools and identifying asset ownership, UVM accelerates remediation by mapping efforts to true business impact.

“Security teams are overwhelmed by the volume of vulnerabilities and lack of context,” said Kevin Tonkin, Chief Product Officer at JupiterOne. “By connecting vulnerabilities to the assets and attack paths around them, and showing who owns what needs to be fixed, JupiterOne helps teams remediate with far greater efficiency.”

Together, AI ASM and UVM reflect a broader shift in how organizations manage security in the AI era. By bringing together attack surface visibility with vulnerability insight, JupiterOne gives teams a relationship-driven view of risk and the ability to act with certainty.

For more information, visit https://www.jupiterone.com/ .

About JupiterOne

JupiterOne is the AI Risk Management Platform that helps security teams in highly regulated industries understand and prioritize risk across complex, AI-driven environments. Built on a true graph-native data model, JupiterOne brings together assets, identities, security posture, and controls, showing the intuitive relationships that connect everything across the enterprise. Unlike list-based approaches, it enables querying of those relationships to understand how risk flows, the blast radius, and what to prioritize in seconds, at enterprise scale. With deep integrations and automated discovery across hundreds of tools, JupiterOne provides a continually updated view of asset relationships and context to cut through tool sprawl and prioritize fixes quickly. To learn more about JupiterOne, visit https://www.jupiterone.com/ .