Sprout Social Unveils its AI-Powered Social Intelligence Platform and the Expansion of its Proprietary AI Agent, Trellis

The next-generation platform is designed to bridge the gap between social data and business action, surfacing real-time market signals from social to inform product development, customer care, and more.

Trellis will be integrated across the Sprout ecosystem to uncover insights and improve workflows across Publishing, Listening, the Smart Inbox, and Reporting.

Trellis Studio introduces customizable AI workflows that can be tailored to users’ unique goals and operational needs.



CHICAGO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT) today announced the unveiling of its AI-powered social intelligence platform, designed to help organizations operationalize real-time, unfiltered market conversations at scale. Central to this launch is the upcoming expansion of Trellis, Sprout’s proprietary agentic AI engine. Purpose-built for social, Trellis will be integrated across the Sprout ecosystem — Publishing, Listening, the Smart Inbox, and Reporting — to help transform fragmented social data into organization-wide action.

Available to all customers in July, Trellis will evolve beyond Listening to become a conversational intelligence layer for the platform. By synthesizing social data across networks and combining it with insights from across Sprout, Trellis is designed to help teams ask complex questions and surface relevant, actionable insights faster.

This rollout also debuts Trellis Studio, a dedicated environment where organizations will be able to build bespoke AI workflows. Trellis Studio is designed to help teams streamline recurring workflows, so that social intelligence can be tailored to their unique KPIs and operational needs.

“Social is the fastest reflection of what people are thinking and feeling, yet most organizations lack the infrastructure to act on that data in real time,” said Scott Morris, CMO of Sprout Social. “What changes with social intelligence is not just access to more data, but the ability to turn that signal into strategic action across the business. When organizations can do that, social moves from a downstream function to the heart of how a business anticipates change and drives growth. In today’s market, failing to act on these signals can create a direct constraint on performance.”

The shift toward social-led strategy is fueled by a growing reliance on real-time insights for high-stakes decision-making. Sprout’s latest research reveals that 71% of marketing directors expect social data to surpass traditional market research in shaping enterprise strategy by 2029. However, this evolution demands more than just access to information. It requires a fundamental organizational capability to bridge the gap between insight and execution at a moment's notice. With this launch, Sprout aims to close this gap, providing automation and agentic workflows built to turn signals into action faster across the business.

"AI is only as powerful as the data that informs it. Unlike general-purpose models, Trellis is uniquely valuable because of its access to real-time, native social data across multiple networks,” said Srinivas Somayajula, Chief Product Officer at Sprout Social. “When customer sentiment shifts or a competitive threat emerges, organizations cannot afford to miss the moment. Foundational models lack visibility into these signals in real time, but Trellis delivers, helping to transform network-native social data into decision-ready intelligence exactly when it matters most.”

Sprout’s AI-powered social intelligence platform focuses on four key pillars of value:

Predictive Media Intelligence: Leveraging agentic AI to help detect shifts in industry narratives as they emerge, allowing brands to respond proactively.

Leveraging agentic AI to help detect shifts in industry narratives as they emerge, allowing brands to respond proactively. Full-Funnel Social Optimization: Helping bridge the gap between social engagement and ROI through AI-powered insights designed to align social performance with broader business goals.

Helping bridge the gap between social engagement and ROI through AI-powered insights designed to align social performance with broader business goals. Scalable Social Support: Moving beyond reactive replies to proactive engagement. AI helps surface the highest-priority interactions, enabling teams to provide personalized service at a global scale.

Moving beyond reactive replies to proactive engagement. AI helps surface the highest-priority interactions, enabling teams to provide personalized service at a global scale. Authentic Brand Amplification: Identifying high-affinity advocates and creators through AI-driven recommendations to extend brand reach with authenticity.

These innovations, along with the findings of the 2026 Social Intelligence Report, will be showcased today during Breaking Ground , Sprout's quarterly showcase of the company's latest product updates and cutting-edge industry insights.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a leading AI-powered social intelligence platform, built on the belief that All Business is Social℠. Powered by Trellis, Sprout’s proprietary AI agent, the platform is designed to transform real-time social media signals into actionable insights that drive business forward. Consistently recognized as a top software by G2 , Sprout enables brands to deliver smarter, faster business impact through a suite of solutions including comprehensive publishing and engagement, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy and predictive media intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com .

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Forward-Looking Statements

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